Badgers coach boasts good mix guard, post play

The Beebe boys basketball team has four starters returning from a state-tournament team last year and four other guys who played considerable minutes. Head coach Ryan Marshall said the team’s experience should be a strength this season.

“We also have a good mix of guard and post play this season,” said Marshall, who is in his 10th season as head coach at Beebe.

Returning this year is junior guard Rylie Marshall, who was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season. He was named Class 5A all-state and 5A West all-conference a year ago.

“He has the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting,” Marshall said. “He shot 40 percent from the 3-point line last season, and along with his court vision, he can play any guard spot for us.”

Rylie Marshall, the coach’s son, has gained some interest from colleges this summer and during the offseason.

Senior guard Logan Worthington averaged 10 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game a year ago. The coach said Worthington has a lot of experience and has the ability to score in bunches.

“He plays with a ton of energy night in and night out,” Marshall said. “Consistent scoring outside by Logan and Rylie is something we will try to establish in nonconference play.”

Junior Brooks Nail averaged 7 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season. Marshall said Nail will handle the point for the team.

“He handles the ball a considerable amount of time and is our best on-ball defender,” Marshall said.

The coach said juniors Ethan Godwin, Adrian Carranco and Conley Herekamp all got several starts last year as sophomores.

“Ethan is more of a true inside presence for us, and Adrian is one of our better athletes on the team,” Marshall said. “Conley has proven to be able to play inside or out for us this offseason, along with forward Jaxson Moore.”

Marshall said moving from the 5A West to the 5A Central will be a challenge, as the league is traditionally one of the toughest in the state.

“We are fortunate that we will have an experienced group on the floor, even though the majority will be juniors,” Marshall said. “They were able to play a lot of varsity minutes last season.

“We expect to see a group that plays with discipline, along with fundamental basketball. This group has always done a nice job of playing well together and understanding their roles.”