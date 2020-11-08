Bankruptcy Watch

ADONA Katrina DeAnn West, 904 W. Hollow Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
ALEXANDER Jana M. Chapman (aka Jana M. Johnson, J. Michele Johnson), 16205 Brookwood Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Stephen D. Sullivan, 13818 Hickory Glen Drive, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
AMITY Sandra Davidson (fka Sandra L. Hurrell), 708 Pine St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Lenetta Gill, 3025 Twin River Drive, No. 10, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
ATKINS Frances Irene and Herschel Edward Martin II., 1409 S.W. Third St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Justin M. and Jennifer D. Wilcox (aka Jennifer Bray), 1107 Ave. 6 N.E., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Joseph Scott and Cindy Marie Davidson, P.O. Box 4046, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Ronda Malotte, 1423 Bate St., Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Christopher S. Richards, 13415 Chambers Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Tonya Ray Yager, 995 U.S. 64 West, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Rommy R. Greer, 95 Murphy Drive, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
BENTON Danny Richard and Terri Ruth Dunn, 1619 Odessa-Haskell St., Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Leigh Freeman, 4441 S. Aaronfield, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
Mary E. Bloomquist, 7124 Friendship Road, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Bobby Ray and Linda M. Herriage (aka Linda M. Van Wilpe), 1012 S.E. C St., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Kelly D. Hammock, 5420 N. County Road 917, Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
BONO Melvin Land, 102 Ash St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
BOONEVILLE Austin W. Staggs, 3755 Mid Valley Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
BRINKLEY Jennifer L. Aldridge, 107 E. Cedar St., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Bulldog Dumpsters, LLC, P.O. Box 794, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 11.
Lindzae M. Fisher, 3105 Longmeadow Drive, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
CABOT Donnita Heird, 434 Gun Club Road, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Dwana L. Hood, 132 Cardinal Lane Apt. 66, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
Sarah A. and Richard J. Whittington II., 817 Tumbling Circle, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Janna Howland, 569 F County Road 77, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
Nancy Sue Johnston, 1147 County Road 47, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
CARLISLE Michael Christopher Parker, 900 Clay Corner Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Alean Roy Sims, 1601 Hogan Lane, Apt. 2003, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
David Tyler Shows, 2700 Stonewood, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Dylan Williams Points, 4600 Thompson St., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Henry L. Gomez (dba Henry L. Gomez, M.D.), 1507 Cedar St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
DOVER David Wayne Parks, 300 Ivey Lane, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Albert Glenn Cole, 1936 Hinson Road, Lot 13, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
Gloria Jean Gordon, 1620 N. Gray Ave., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
Stephen A. and Lisa M. Worley, 227 Peace Road, Oct. 31, 2020, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Brenda Diane Gaston (aka Brenda D. Crothersa, Brenda D. Radder), 13169 Goshen Tuttle Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
FARMINGTON Willie and Annie B. Henderson (aka Willis Henderson), 144 Killdeer Drive, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Jason Roderick Martin (dba 3 Rocks Construction, LLC), 213 E. Harold St., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
Jesse Logan McGuire, 3991 N. Park Oaks Drive, Apt. 1, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
Kyle Isaac McClanahan (fka Kimberly Ann Cox, Kim Ann Cox), 340 N. Laser Place, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Stephen Edward Samples, 70 Skyline Drive, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
FLIPPIN Leon G. Kett Jr., P.O. Box 85, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
FLORAL James I. and Kaitlynn M. Chrisco (fka Kaitlynn M. Chadwick), 972 McGough Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Jeffrey A. Harris, 4108 S. 18th St., Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
Souksakhone Tina Vilayhong, 2101 Kelley Hwy., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
FOUKE Mary Sharon Mobley, 4192 County Road 258, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Haley Alford, 3 McEuen Drive Apt. 3, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Toni Gillihan, 10 Lonzo Lane, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
GUY Tracy Warren and Valerie Ann Essex, 639 Ark. 25 North, Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Justin L. Gourley, 573 County Road 70, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
HOPE Ricky and Sarah Willis, 1708 S. Main St., Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
HORSESHOE BEND Gary Delargy, 302 E. Church St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Angela Armstrong (fka Angela Kirk), 1134 Twin Points Road, Apt. 2, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Billy Joe White II., 212 Texas St., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
Carlos Brewer, No. 402 W. Belding St., Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
Carmelitha M. Stewart, 329 Amity Road, Apt. A13, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Sharon Pierce, 1001 Richard St., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
Terry Randall Donaldson, 4027 Spring St., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Lula Faye Scott, 1111 N. Ark. 7, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
HOUSTON Kent Allen Hill, 1120 Ark. 60 East, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
HUNTINGTON Douglas Wayne and Amy Lynne Vaughn, 123 College Road, Oct. 31, 2020, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Curtis and Kimberly Cupples, 11002 Batesville Pike, Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
Mikidra M. Heard, 512 Stonewall Drive, Apt. No. 520A, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Shyisha Hobbs, 1010 N. First St. Apt. J24, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Wendy Y. Chouinard, 109 Natalie Lane, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Sharon Kay Gambill, 527 Bradley St. Apt. A, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
LEPANTO Myra June Smith (aka Myra Brimingham, Myra Blagg), 725 Joyce St., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Bryan Nix, 38 Lakeshore Drive, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Gloria Parham, 2707 Vancouver Drive, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
Ivory L. Dean, 15918 Pinerose Circle, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
James Wayne Wilkison, 212 Center St., 10th Floor, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
Melanie E. Medley (fka Melanie Williams), 6403 Sherry Drive, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Roshena Livingston (fka Roshena Bennett), 1811 S. Grant St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Shabriann Ervin, P.O. Box 1961, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Tiffany N. Hussey (aka Tiffany Gaines Husseya, Tiffany Gaines, Tiffiany N. Hussey), 7019 Azalea Drive, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Tracy D. Lawrence (aka Tracy D. O'Kelly), 2513 Romine Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Kenneth Edward Nelson, 30 Nelson Lane, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Ryan Beard, 1147 Francios, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
William and Sharon Scheel, 803 Hall St., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
MAMMOTH SPRING Jeanette Frey, P.O. Box 418, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
MANSFIELD Ashlie Crawford, 19117 U.S. 71 North, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Amanda Gay Pearce, No. 7 Suwannee Cove, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Dalton L. Handy, 10 Golden Oaks Cove, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Mark Jeffery, 12 Village Way, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Timothy Lewis, 11123 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 205, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Stephen A. and Cynthia M. Fuller, 164 Plantation Drive, Oct. 31, 2020, Chapter 7.
MCGEHEE Casey Daniel and Lindsay Grace Hill (aka Grace Hill), 502 N. Third St., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON LaShonda Cherie Hervey, 1021 S. Business Nine, Apt. 13, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Cassandra Ann Corbett (fka Cassandra Simmons; fdba Midtown Liquor Store, Inc.), 58 Marquis Drive, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Loriann M. Kett (fka Loriann Skirvin), 1912 Dauray, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
MULBERRY Christopher A. Staggs (aka Chris Staggs), 519 Alma Ave., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Donna Brooks, 16 Sallisaw Court, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Dorkenda R. Moore, 5708 Little Elm Lane, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Taylor Breanne Cagle, 101 Newport Drive, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
OZARK Alicia Atkinson (dba Fowlplay Labradors), 14216 Winds Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Michael Shaun and Julia Tracy Boatman, P.O. Box 452, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Sharon Renee Rosten (aka Renee Rosten; fka Renee Cole), 300 S. 13th Ave., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Jason Samuel Kaduce, 1854 Bloxham Road, Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
PERRY Mary Lee Oates, 717 W. Second Ave., Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF LaPorcha Donielle Holmes, 1921 W. 24th, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
Martha A. Brooks (fka Martha Sullivan), 2720 S. Poplar St., Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
Nicholas Dial, 2203 Hollow Pine Drive, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Lorie Sue Stebbins, 249 Ark. 90 East, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
POTTSVILLE Carrie and John Kelly (fka Carrie Birge), 88 S. C St., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Brian Lynn Hausback, 17640 Timberlake Trail, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Lynn Ofield, 2215 Little Flock Drive, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Lonnie Lee and Shalan J. Ziemianin Jr., 3227 Blue Hill Road, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE D.M. Parks, Inc. (dba Comfort Keepers), 5068 N. Arkansas Ave., Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
SALEM Ashley L. Glosser, 8521 Byron Road, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Stewart D. and Connie F. Perry, 10522 County Road 75, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Emmett L. Hays, 10620 Jacksonville Conway Road, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Laura Nell Kent, 108 Pecan Valley Drive, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Michael Nelson Kent, 9617 Wild Mountain Drive, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
Richard Carl and Vera Irene Powers, 110 Heather Drive, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Nancy Carol Isaac (aka Nancy Parker), 802 Cross St., Nov. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Nicky Khounehak, 153 Carrington Ave., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Kevin Oscar Middleton II., 313 Gateway Road, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Brayden Les Buchanan, 200 County Road 453, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Jay Javon Jones, 1103 E. Harrison, Nov. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Martha Benefield, 7443 Mark St., Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
Scott David Rabon, 333 Links Drive, Apt. 2507, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
TUCKERMAN Brittney Lawson (fka Brittney Hurst, Brittney Neeley), 212 County Road 58, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.
TUMBLING SHOALS Wendy S. Wilkison, 412 Quail Run, Oct. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.
WALDO Amie Denise Loe, 535 County Road 132, Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Deon M. Boyce, P.O. Box 773, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 13.
James Jackson, 1604 E. Barton Ave., Oct. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.
Jimmi Nicole Lampley, 210 W. Oliver Ave. Apt. 3, Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7.