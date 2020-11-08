BIDEN CALLED VICTOR

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed victory Saturday over President Donald Trump in his bid to become the 46th president of the U.S.

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America," said Biden in a prime-time victory speech outside the Chase Center in downtown Wilmington, Del., "and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMECjogtQxo]

His claim of victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing. Biden was reported to have crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a projected win in Pennsylvania.

Trump has not conceded the race, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden had pivotal projected victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

In a brief statement, Biden called for healing and unity. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he said. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

With his projected win, Biden, who turns 78 this month, would fulfill his decadeslong ambition in his third bid for the White House and would be the oldest person elected president. A pillar of Washington who was first elected during the Watergate scandal, and who prefers political consensus over combat, Biden is poised to lead a nation and a Democratic Party that have become far more ideological since his arrival in the capital in 1973.

Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than 4 million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.

Nonetheless, Trump was not giving up.

He issued a statement saying his campaign would take legal actions. And he followed up with a tweet in which he declared, "I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES." Twitter immediately flagged it as misleading.

In his statement issued while he was golfing at his club in Virginia, Trump said that "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over."

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," Trump said in his statement.

Trump has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege that there was fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power.

He stayed out golfing for hours, stopping to congratulate a bride as he left, and his motorcade returned to the White House to a cacophony of shouts, taunts and unfriendly hand gestures.

Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman projected to become vice president. The California senator, who also would be the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, would become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Harris introduced Biden on Saturday night "as a president for all Americans" who would look to bridge a nation riven with partisanship, and she nodded to the historic nature of her ascension to the vice presidency.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/118count/]

"Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before," Harris said. "You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth. ... You ushered in a new day for America."

The two were joined by their families on stage as red, white, and blue fireworks exploded in the sky. A collection of drones spelled out "USA." Biden's wife, Jill, seven grandkids, his son Hunter and daughter Ashley all gathered around him.

Harris, meanwhile, was joined by her sister Maya, her niece Meena and her husband, Doug Emhoff, as well as her two stepchildren.

More than 1,000 supporters danced and waved American flags and Biden campaign signs. It was a celebratory ending to a day that was otherwise largely spent by the two Democrats waiting and watching as returns rolled in.

'WE DID IT'

In Wilmington, Del., near a stage that has stood empty since it was erected to celebrate on election night, people cheered and pumped their fists as the news that the presidential race had been unofficially called for the state's former senator arrived on their cellphones.

On the nearby water, two men in a kayak yelled to a couple paddling by in the opposite direction, "Joe won! They called it!" as people on the shore whooped and hollered. Harris, in workout gear, was shown on video speaking to Biden on the phone, exuberantly telling the him, "We did it!"

Across the country, there were parties and prayer. In New York City, spontaneous block parties broke out. People ran out of their buildings, banging on pots. They danced and high-fived with strangers as horns honked. Among the loudest cheers were those for passing Postal Service trucks.

People streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, near where Trump had ordered the clearing of protesters in June, waving signs and taking cellphone pictures. In Lansing, Mich., Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators filled the Capitol steps. The lyrics to "Amazing Grace" began to echo through the crowd, and Trump supporters laid their hands on a counterprotester, and prayed.

Americans showed deep interest in the presidential race. A record 103 million voted early this year, opting to avoid waiting in long lines at polling sites during a pandemic. With counting continuing in some states, Biden had already received more than 74 million votes.

Trump's delay in conceding has no legal implications.

It was Biden's native Pennsylvania that is projected to have put him over the top, the state he invoked throughout the campaign to connect with working-class voters. He also is projected to have won Nevada on Saturday, pushing his projected total to 290 Electoral College votes.

Biden received congratulations from dozens of world leaders, and his old boss, former President Barack Obama, saluted him in a statement, declaring the nation was "fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way."

REPUBLICANS SUBDUED

Republicans on Capitol Hill were giving Trump and his campaign space to consider all their legal options.

On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had not yet made any public statements -- either congratulating Biden or joining Trump's complaints. But retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who is close to McConnell, said, "After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result."

The final days of the campaign played out against a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in nearly every state, including battlegrounds such as Wisconsin that swung to Biden.

Biden during his remarks Saturday night announced plans to set up his version of a covid-19 task force. He said those advisers would help him take the proposals he's released during the campaign for dealing with the pandemic -- which include investments in personal protective equipment and loans for small businesses as well as plans to implement more standardized public health guidelines -- and turn those proposals into a "blueprint" that he'll enact when inaugurated president in January.

Biden said the plan would be "built on bedrock science" and "constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern."

Biden said that "our work begins with getting covid under control," adding Americans "cannot repair the economy, restore our economy or relish life's most precious moments" without doing so.

Biden also drew a contrast to Trump through a summer of unrest over the police killings of Black Americans including Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis. Their deaths sparked the largest racial protest movement since the civil-rights era, along with several violent riots causing destruction and injuries.

Biden responded by acknowledging the racism that pervades American life, while Trump emphasized his support of police and pivoted to a "law and order" message.

Biden made an appeal to supporters of Trump, noting: "I've lost a couple times myself. Now, let's give each other a chance."

LEGAL ACTION

Trump's team has filed a smattering of lawsuits in battleground states, some of which were immediately rebuffed by judges. His personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was holding a news conference in Philadelphia threatening more legal action when the race was called.

In his statement Saturday, Trump said: "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.

"This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room -- and then fight in court to block their access.

"So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Will Weissert, Jill Colvin and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times; and by Jordan Fabian and Tyler Pager of Bloomberg News.

President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, comes on stage as he finishes speaking at a drive-In rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, Nov. 7, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

People celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Trump supporters, at left, demonstrating the election results are confronted by counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)