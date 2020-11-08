Biden news draws notice around globe

Indian newspapers track the U.S. election. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Joanna Slater

The focus among America's friends and rivals around the world turned Saturday to predicting what a Joe Biden administration would mean for their engagement with the United States.

Foreign nations looked ahead to a Biden White House as the former vice president appeared to have crossed the 270-electoral vote threshold with a media-projected win in Pennsylvania. The news unleashed the normal flood of congratulatory messages and outreach from world leaders.

But there were also lingering questions over how well a Biden administration can navigate in a country ideologically split down the middle.

Still, it was a moment of optimism for those who felt uneasy with President Donald Trump and his norm-breaking style. Some cheers and shouts of "Biden" broke out in Berlin, London, Toronto and other cities. On Twitter, echoing Paris' mayor, some people tweeted out, "Welcome Back, America."

"The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations JoeBiden and KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!" tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron.

Other leaders who sent congratulations included German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We're looking forward to working with the next U.S. government," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. "We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal."

WORLD'S ATTENTION

Frank Bainimarama, the prime minister of Fiji, was among the first to congratulate Biden outright even before the race was called, saying in a tweet that they must work together to confront a warming planet and rebuild the global economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose country was central to Trump's impeachment and an attempt by the Trump campaign to paint Biden and his family as corrupt, offered speedy congratulations.

One of Trump's key allies, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, issued Biden his congratulations. He hailed Biden's reported win and said he looked forward to "working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

"While some of the processes are still playing out, it is now clear Joe Biden has won," British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab tweeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed suit soon after, congratulating Biden and calling Harris' Indian heritage "a source of immense pride." Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi also sent his well wishes to Biden.

The election of Harris, who is the Democratic vice presidential candidate and a U.S. senator from California, struck an immediate chord internationally. It inspired calls in parts of Africa for governments long run by men to think again.

"The time has also come to give our women the chance to occupy such a high office in our country and even the number one position," tweeted a Nigerian Cabinet minister, Festus Keyamo.

In Biden's ancestral hometown in Ireland, a crowd gathered to pop Champagne. Harris' family hometown in southern India -- the birthplace of her maternal grandfather -- had already been holding celebrations in her honor ahead of the traditional Diwali festival.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, hailed "President-Elect Joe Biden and the history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris."

"I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA JoeBiden. JoeBiden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin wrote in a nod to Biden's Irish heritage.

"I heard a Pan-European sigh of relief when Biden's victory was called," said a German member of the European Parliament, Reinhard Butikofer.

The U.S. news broke in Israel just as the Sabbath was lifting and crowds were gathering for what has become a weekly ritual: protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence. Some already carried signs reading, "Bibi you are next," citing Netanyahu's nickname.

"A White House without Trump should bring a less racist world," tweeted Ahmad Tibi, an Arab member of the Israeli parliament. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid later tweeted congratulations to Biden, as Israelis noted Netanyahu's absence.

Mehbooba Mufti, an opposition politician in India and former minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted that "their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump."

The People's Daily China, an official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, pointed to Trump's earlier comment that he had won with "HaHa" and a laughing emoji.

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iran's president, tweeted out that Americans "stood their ground bravely until that coward left."

TRUMP'S ALLIES

A swath of Trump allies kept silent in the wake of the announced results. That included Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Netanyahu and Serbian leaders. There was also no immediate statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin or from the powerful ruler of Saudi Arabia, who had particularly warm relations with the Trump administration.

The election results inspired disbelief in Slovenia, the homeland of first lady Melania Trump. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was the only world leader who congratulated Trump even before all the votes were counted, and he continued to show support after the reports of Biden's win.

The news also drew mixed reviews in Iraq. Many Iraqis remember Biden as having been a champion of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Activists who have been protesting neighboring Iran's heavy hand in Iraq had supported Trump and cheered the U.S. assassination of Iran's top general in an airstrike at Baghdad's airport at the beginning of the year.

Still, Iraqi President Barham Salih tweeted his congratulations to Biden, describing him as a friend and trusted partner.

Poland, whose right-wing leader Andrzej Duda has politically aligned with Trump, tweeted to congratulate Biden "for a successful presidential campaign."

British Brexit party leader Nigel Farage did not congratulate Biden and instead criticized the flow of well wishes. "Four years ago when Trump won, broadcasters showed scenes of people in shock and crying. Today, a Biden declaration shows coverage that would make you think Jesus had returned," he wrote on Twitter.

The pandemic added urgency to Biden's pledge to reverse Trump's approach, which has left the United States estranged from the World Health Organization and facing higher numbers of deaths and new cases at home.

After Trump withdrew from the World Health Organization -- in protest of what he said was a bias toward China -- Biden this summer pledged to rejoin the U.N.'s health agency on his first day in office. Biden is a "globalist at heart," wrote Natasha Kassam, a research fellow at Sydney's Lowy Institute political think tank, in the Guardian.

"When it comes to global public health," she said, "America has literally left the building."

Other policies now hang in question. The Times of India, which anticipated a Biden win with the headline "Bye Don, It's Biden Finally," said that H1-B work visas -- allowing nonimmigrants to work in the United States -- are unlikely to return in their previous scale or numbers, even if the Biden administration has a more favorable immigration policy. But it noted that Democrats could be stronger on human-rights violations in India.

In China, relations with the United States have plummeted to their lowest ebb in 40 years amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and the coronavirus. But hopes have been stirred that, despite fundamental differences between the countries, a Biden win might act as a circuit-breaker and offer a window for cooperation in certain areas.

Still, an op-ed in the nationalistic Global Times tabloid noted deep partisan divisions in the United States that it said would not be easily eased.

POLICY CONCERNS

Iranian officials largely have avoided commenting on the election impasse and its possible implications for U.S. policies, like the future of economic sanctions and the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama-Biden administration. Trump withdrew from the pact two years ago and has stepped up sanctions on Tehran.

"For us, the individual and the party are not important; rather, what matters is the policies to be adopted by the U.S. government," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday. Rouhani has urged the U.S. to return to its commitments under the nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and rejected Trump' calls to renegotiate it.

With Trump still seemingly determined to contest the election results in court, some expressed fears for what might happen even if he eventually concedes.

"The squatter" was the title of the Saturday cover of Der Spiegel, a leading German news magazine. A defiant, fatigue-clad Trump is depicted holding a rifle, barricaded in the Oval Office with a bullet-holed picture of a smiling Biden in the backdrop.

In Britain, the Guardian declared Trump in a "fight against reality," and it said in an editorial that Biden would have his work cut out to "rebuild the U.S. government's credibility after Trumpism hollowed out its institutions."

The Japanese government, meanwhile, warned its citizens in the United States that they may become caught up in election-related violence. It told people to take precautions, including "considering whether it is appropriate to travel to work while protests continue," according to the Mainichi newspaper.

In Japan, a burger outlet near a U.S. naval base followed a long tradition of naming a burger after every sitting American president by adding the Biden Burger to its menu, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The Biden Burger pays homage to his Scranton, Pa., roots. It comes with Philadelphia-style cheese and potato chips to represent Pennsylvania, a major chip producer. The Trump Burger has a dash of jalapeno, "supposedly reflecting Trump's sharp tongue," NHK wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Shibani Mahtani, Miriam Berger and David Crawshaw of The Washington Post; and by David Biller and John Leicester of The Associated Press.