Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Oct. 16

Reagan and Lacey Miller, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 21

ReKardo LaBarrie and Shantrice Bailey, Little Rock, son.

Chad and Wendy Hunter, Alexander, son.

Oct. 23

Austin Hawley and Brooke Ostwinkle-Hawley, North Little Rock, son.

Tim and Alexandra Brewer, Bryant, twin sons.

Oct. 24

Brandon Perry and Amanda Barnett, Roland, son.

Tekeeven and Ashley Dillard, Little Rock, son.

Otis Wade and Luciana Edwards, Little Rock, daughter.

Russell Carey and Samantha Pemberton, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 25

Shana Deadmon, Little Rock, daughter.

Wesley and Catherine Reeves, Sherwood, daughter.

Oct. 26

Andrew and Kirstie Hudson, Bauxite, son.

James and Courtney Byrum, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 27

Christopher and Rachel Arnold, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 28

John Webb and Maitland Hurley-Webb, Jacksonville, daughter.

Oct. 29

Tyler and Katie Ridling, Benton, son.

Brandon and Kaley Achor, Maumelle, daughter.

Oct. 30

Lashawn Wyche and Christina Harris, Cabot, daughter.

Mike and Kari Vicente, Alexander, son.

Sovan Suong and Davin Sokha, Little Rock, daughter.

Tyler and Sabrina Feemster, Little Rock, daughter.

Jeffrey and Megan Mathias, Ward, son.

Zachary and Lauren Tilley, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 31

Darius Bryant and Kenyatta Jenkins, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 1

Eric and Laura Parkerson, Rison, son.

Nov. 2

Michael and Kayla Marsh, Little Rock, daughter.

Nation Ware and Nikita Mills, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 3

Tommy Hughes and Kerrie Peeples, Little Rock, son.

Joelenna Parks, Sherwood, daughter.

Andrew Kronberg and Carla Alexander, Benton, daughter.

Jason Pauschert and Carolyn Keathley, Carlisle, son.

Tim and Morgan Hill, Sherwood, daughter.

Anna and Jeffrey Whittiker Jr., Cabot, daughter.

Elroy and Valerie Johnson, North Little Rock, son.