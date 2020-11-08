Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., 11500 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock, $1,800,000.

Grindley Concrete Pools, LLC, 9 Esplanade Circle, North Little Rock, $400,000.

Dave Grundfest Co., 3016 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $322,000.

Seal Corporation, 3815 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, $221,700.

Massey Construction, 5 St. Vincent Circle, Little Rock, $170,000.

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., 10801 Executive Center Drive U-101, Little Rock, $153,000.

United Fence and Construction Co., 3000 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $150,000.

Sun Hog Solar, LLC, 4500 Springer Blvd., Little Rock, $130,000.

Atwell Group, LLC, 12900 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $100,000.

BCI National Inc., 4212 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, $92,000.

Hydco, Inc., 305 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, $88,600.

RESIDENTIAL

Elite Home Design, 900 Valley Creek Point, North Little Rock, $600,000.

RQM Construction, LLC, 33 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $458,000.

Jack Hartsell Custom Construction Co., 2112 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $350,000.

Randy Wright Builders, LLC, 8315 Louwanda Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

H.C.S. Inc., 9300 Tall Timber, Little Rock, $213,000.

Graham Smith Const. LLC, 93 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $185,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 22, 24 Piper Lane, Little Rock, $180,000.

Parker and Sons, Inc., 1815 Whitehaven Drive, North Little Rock, $150,000.