Bulldogs switch to man defense under new coach

Two of the biggest challenges that face the Bald Knob Bulldogs this season are the team’s overall inexperience and adjusting to a new head coach in Madison Leach.

“We have looked pretty good [in the early goings],” Leach said. “We have several players who just haven’t gotten to play, so they are a little inexperienced and are learning a new system with a new coach.

“They have done a good job of working hard with energy and doing what I have asked of them.”

Prior to being hired at Bald Knob, Leach had been an assistant basketball coach at Sheridan High School for the past five seasons. He replaces Bald Knob former head coach Matt Ragsdale, who resigned to be an assistant senior high coach at Nettleton.

“We are going to play a little more man-to-man defense than we have used in the past,” Leach said. “Coach Ragsdale did a really good job with the players, and they are already used to working hard, and they will continue to work hard for me.

“We just have a little bit of a change to our defense. They have played man before, but they are going to play a little more than they are used to.”

Leach said Bald Knob is a pretty good defensive team for the most part and also has good ball-handlers and point guards who should be able to deal with any pressure or presses that the team sees throughout the year.

Senior Shane Freeman was the starting point guard for Bald Knob last year and is expected to be one of the team’s leading scorers, Leach said, and Freeman will be the main ball-handler, leader and captain.

“We will have to rely heavily on him this year for a lot of scoring and leadership,” Leach said.

Junior forward Braden Davis played at the swing position last year, and the coach said Davis is a very high-energy basketball player and an excellent rebounder. Leach said Davis will have to guard the opponent’s best player every night.

“Junior Travis Kersey will play inside at the forward spot,” Leach said. “He has a big strong body and is very physical with a nice touch around the rim.

“He is going to help us be really physical in the post and help us rebound some more this year.”

Junior Marcus McGahee is playing football right now, but Leach expects him to contribute inside this year. Leach said McGahee is really athletic and a really good rebounder.

The coach said sophomore guards Landon Gilmore and Garrison Onasch and junior Ethan Nixon did not earn a lot of playing time last year at either the junior high level or on the junior varsity but have looked decent in the offseason.

“Ethan and Garrison are both pretty good shooters, and they shoot at a high percent from beyond the arc,” Leach said. “Landon has a very high energy, and anywhere the ball is, he is.”

Leach said that even though Bald Knob is pretty undersized, he said the Bulldogs rebound decently and are going to play “pretty hard on the defensive side.”

“We are going to play a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of minutes at the varsity level,” Leach said, “but the team is really close and a very close-knit group who trusts each other. … I think once we get going and start finding our confidence, that inexperience won’t matter.”

Leach said conference opponents Harding Academy and Newport have been really successful recently, and newcomers such as Clinton, Mountain View and Rose Bud are expected to be good this year as well. He said Pangburn has jumped up from 2A to play in the conference as well.

“It is a very well-coached conference,” Leach said. “With it being such a weird season, it is hard to put a win number [as a goal], but definitely a goal for any team is to try to make the state tournament and finish in the top half of our conference.”