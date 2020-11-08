Chemistry, experience pluses for Lady Lions

With a heavy senior class, head coach Kim Sitzmann believes the Searcy Lady Lions have great team chemistry. She said most of these girls have been playing together for years now, and their on-court chemistry shows it.

“We have come into our own,” Sitzmann said. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we do a good job going to our strengths.

“We have lacked from shooting in the past, but I believe shooting is now a strength. Every year, we brought our scoring average up, and I don’t see this year being any different.”

Sitzmann said junior Chelsea Johnson, who averaged 8.4 points per game last season, does a great job as the floor general.

“She is also good at adding points to the board,” Sitzmann said. “She has a solid outside shot and can also get the cup and create offense for other teammates.

“Defensively, Chelsea does a great job of anticipating where the ball will be. Her help side defense is noticeable, and for her size, she does a great job rebounding, both offensively and defensively.”

The coach said Naliyah Hadley, who averaged 4 points last season, is another solid guard for Searcy.

“She is a team leader, extremely passionate and has become our shooter,” Sitzmann said. “Naliyah is also one of our better ball defenders.”

The coach said Asharia Brown is a very versatile player for Searcy, playing inside and out, “making her a tough player to match up with.”

Senior Ashley Brown is a move-in from Bloom High School in Chicago. Sitzmann said Ashley is very strong and an athletic center. She averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds last season in Chicago.

“She will be a force to be reckoned with in the 5A-East Conference,” Sitzmann said. “I am expecting her numbers to be very similar with us.”

Sitzmann said Ashley Brown’s size and athleticism set her apart, and she is not afraid to handle the ball when needed.

Senior post player Meredith Webber, who averaged 7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, can step out and shoot the 3-pointer, as well as bang around inside. Sitzmann said Webber also has great anticipation defensively, averaging 2.1 blocks per game last season.

“Meredith plays with so much heart and determination,” Sitzmann said. “She can shoot inside and out, sees the floor well and is missed when she is not on the court.”

Sitzmann said she has big expectations for this group of girls.

“I believe we have the pieces to have a successful winning season,” Sitzmann said. “If the girls perform to their capabilities and continue to believe in themselves, I think we could even finish in the top four in the 5A-East.

“That will far exceed what we have done as a program thus far since I took over as head coach two seasons ago.”

She said Searcy has some size this year at just about every position, which helps with matchups, especially in a conference where most teams have size.

“We also have some depth off the bench this season,” Sitzmann said. “My next seven, on any given day, can have big minutes, and I don’t feel like we would skip a beat with any combination I put on the floor.”

Sophomores Kendricka Turner and Olivia Roberson will be huge sparks off the bench for Searcy, Sitzmann said.

“They both play the game year-round and add a toughness and physicality to our squad that we have been missing in past years,” the coach said.

Shooting guard Kailee Baker has been battling an ACL injury for two years now but is finally starting to look like her old self on the court, Sitzmann said.

“If we can keep her healthy, I think she could make a difference in some games this season as well,” the coach said.

Juniors Kalyn Holeyfield and Blair Henry and senior Eliana Oden add depth and security to the lineup, Sitzmann said. Amariay Williams, a transfer from Riverview, has been added as well, allowing Johnson to rest.

“We are a very emotional team,” Sitzmann said. “The girls play with all of their heart, but sometimes that ends up costing us.

“Overthinking or letting others get into our heads has a way of causing us to tuck our heads and not stay as aggressive and confident as we should be. As of right now, what I see in practice is when we feel good, we play well. If we aren’t feeling so good or our shots aren’t falling, it starts to look very sloppy.”

Sitzmann said the Lady Lions also tend to get a little shot-happy from the perimeter.

“Our inside game is very strong this year, and sometimes I think we forget that,” she said. “We will just have to sharpen our understanding of the game and have some discipline.”

Sitzmann said Searcy has some tough nonconference games, including Bryant, Watson Chapel, El Dorado and Star City. Searcy lost to Watson Chapel and Star City over the past two years, but Sitzmann believes her team’s talent level and understanding of the game have come a long way.

“Bryant and El Dorado are new to the lineup this year, but they are both well-established programs, so I am expecting them to be good games,” Sitzmann said. “Once we get into conference play, I, as a coach, go head to head with a great coach on the other bench every time we suit up.

“It will take preparation and execution to finish in the top four this season for a chance to make it to the state tournament. I do believe we are capable of reaching that goal.”

Sitzmann said Searcy is much more experienced with seven seniors on the team, and an increase in size this year will definitely help the Lady Lions be more of a threat.

“We started to come together strongly at the end of our last season, and the majority of team members who played those games have returned,” Sitzmann said. “This should be a fun year, and as a coach, I am very excited to get this one started.”