Coach: Maumelle has the ‘pieces to be successful’

It is going to be tough for the Maumelle Hornets to do better than their semifinal finish from last year, but head coach Michael Shook said the team’s goal is to win the 5A Central Conference and a state championship.

“If we are going to do that, we will have to play as a team,” said Shook, who is in his ninth year as head coach. “We have the pieces to be successful. We just need to make sure they are all on the same page.”

Returning this year for Maumelle is senior Josh Denton, who averaged 8 points and 2 rebounds per game a season ago, and senior all-state player Darvis Rasberry, who averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds. Shook said Denton and Rasberry could possibly play at the college level.

“Darvis is strong, with great footwork, and he is relentless and a good decision-maker,” Shook said. “Josh scores at all three levels with a high basketball IQ and good hands.”

Shook said Nico Davillier has great footwork and is very explosive offensively. Kaleb Thurman is very athletic and tough and is “able to stretch the floor,” the coach said.

At the perimeter, Shook said, Carl Daughtery rebounds well, can score at all three levels and has a high basketball IQ. The coach said Riley Wade is a good defender with good handles and is a capable shot-maker. Shook said Daughtery, Wade and Thurman have the opportunity to play at some level in college.

“Da’Shaire Ford-Burton is quick, strong, attacks well and is a great on-ball defender,” the coach said. “Jaylon Smith is a streaky shooter, but a good defender with very good handles.”

Shook said Maumelle has only seven guys in the preseason because the team has four varsity players and five to six junior-varsity guys in football. He said there will be an adjustment when “they get over here.”

“We have spent a lot of time working on developing chemistry with the guys we have in the preseason,” Shook said. “We have to make sure everyone is on the same page and getting quality full-court runs.”

Team strengths for Maumelle this year include depth, experience, athleticism, size, quickness and coaching, Shook said. All conference games are tough, he said, but Sylvan Hills, Jacksonville, Little Rock Christian and Parkview will be a challenge.

“We have an experienced group with a mixture of seniors and juniors,” Shook said. “We will play fast and have multiple guys who are capable of scoring.

“We have a good mixture of inside and perimeter guys who can score. I don’t think teams will be able to focus on stopping just one or two players or aspects of the game.”