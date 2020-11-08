Coach: Panthers are inexperienced and undersized

With such an inexperienced group, it is imperative that the Cabot boys basketball team fight through adversity early in the season and that the Panthers learn and get their footing. Head coach Logan Bailey said this group has a chance to surprise some people “but we have to do it our way and stay the course.”

“We feel good about our ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter on offense, and our half-court defense is something we always expect to be high-level,” said Bailey, who is starting his first season as head coach. Last year, Bailey served as an assistant under Chris Meseke, and when Meseke resigned in January, Bailey was appointed interim head coach.

“We will have our struggles, but I look forward to seeing our guys persevere through them together,” Bailey said.

Cabot finished 18-11 overall last year and made it to the second round of the state tournament, but the Panthers don’t have any returning starters this year. The coach said senior Brayden Roberts had quality minutes off the bench last season, averaging 5 points per game.

Bailey said he expects Roberts and seniors Van Ezell and Garrett Hill to be active in the paint for the Panthers this year. Roberts and Ezell have drawn interest from some NAIA programs, the coach said.

“While they are undersized, they both use their physical strength to finish at the rim either in post-up opportunities or driving from the perimeter,” Bailey said. “We also have sophomores Jarrett Coleman and Chris Leaks, who will be looking to make a strong showing as they adjust to competing at the varsity level.”

Seniors Sam Owen, Evan Tonnessen and Landon Meek are expected to stretch the floor for Cabot with their shooting this year, the coach said, and sophomores Gavin Muse and Jadyn Whaley are likely to be key perimeter players for the Panthers.

“We are inexperienced and undersized for this level,” Bailey said. “We can overcome those factors by being united and selfless.

“We must also be great decision-makers.”

The coach said Muse had a good showing at the Woodz Elite Basketball combine in September, “and we expect him to continue gaining interest during this season.”

Cabot’s nonconference schedule is loaded with tough teams, “so we will have to be ready from the get-go,” Bailey said. The games with Little Rock Catholic and Bryant are always exciting games that seem to bring extra energy to the arena, the coach said.

“We have to start with the defending state champs in Little Rock Central and Conway,” Bailey said. “Both have talented players returning from last year and have added some new pieces.”

The coach also said North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside are always tough in the conference and bring back some really key players.

“This group is inexperienced, but we do have several seniors who have been in varsity practices for three years now,” Bailey said of his team. “Their leadership will be very important.

“We expect these guys to play their guts out and compete night in and night out. We believe if we develop the right habits, the wins will come, eventually.”