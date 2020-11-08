Defense still a major factor for Searcy Lions

Under first-year head coach Wayne Herren, the No. 1 goal for Searcy was to improve defensively as a team in conference play. Herren, now in his second year as Searcy’s coach, said the Lions went from allowing 70.3 points per game to 57.5 and improved from a 2-12 record to a 6-8 record in the 5A-East Conference.

“Defense will once again have to be a key for us, however. Instead of depending on one guy to carry us scoring each night, I feel we will be more balanced this year,” Herren said. “We were tough at home but struggled to win on the road, so I hope that last season helped our younger guys grow to be able to finish stronger on the road.”

Returning this year is junior Braden Watson, who had a solid sophomore season, averaging 10 points per game and 2 assists while shooting

80 percent from the free-throw line. Herren said Watson will be counted on to score and distribute the ball from the point-guard position.

“Braden is extremely quick and has a high basketball IQ,” the coach said. “He is very good at getting to the rim and finishing and has great court awareness.

“He works hard at developing himself into a complete basketball player.”

Watson is expected to play at the next level due to his quickness, finishing skills and work ethic. Herren said that another year to grow and enhance his skills and strength will only make Watson more valuable.

Junior Cameron Hicks is another guy who had a solid sophomore season, the coach said, averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds per game. Hicks will be counted on for scoring, rebounding and being a rim protector on defense, Herren said.

“Cam is extremely intelligent, with a 4.0 grade-point average, and translates to his game,” Herren said. “He has great court awareness and can be an elite shooter.

“Last year, as the season progressed, he began to attack the rim more and was more aggressive in the paint.”

Senior Landon Hambrick started all 26 games last season as a junior and is a steady presence on both ends of the floor, averaging 6 points per game and being a solid defender.

“Landon is that guy who will play wherever you need him,” Herren said. “He does a great job mentally and physically preparing himself each night that, as a coach, makes any scenario easier.

“He can score from anywhere on the floor and is a great leader on defense.”

Freddy Hicks, who averaged 27 points and 12 rebounds per game last year, graduated and is enrolled at Tarleton State University in Texas.

Herren said senior A’Mariyon Briscoe is a transfer who has great shooting range, on-ball defense and plays bigger than his size. He will compete for a starting position. Sophomore Zyron Williams is a transfer who plays well in the open court and attacks the rim. Herren said Williams is very coachable and has a tremendous upside.

Senior Zach Killins appeared in 22 games last season and will compete for a starting position and a bigger role this year. Herren said senior Willie Bowser is a multisport athlete who played some varsity minutes last season in the post. He dropped 25 pounds over the summer and is quicker and more explosive.

The coach said junior Ckyler Tengler is a multisport athlete with strength and athleticism, and sophomore Eli Wilson is a multisport athlete who worked out hard over the summer to drop weight and reshape his body.

“He did not miss a single summer workout,” Herron said. “He has the ability to contribute to the varsity immediately.”

Herren said the Lions lack a lot of size, so they will need to utilize their quickness and be fundamentally sound, boxing out and gaining rebound position.

“We also need to push and try to score more in transition,” Herren said.

He said the games to watch this year will be against Greene County Tech, Nettleton, Batesville and Paragould. Those games will have a lot to do with who gets into postseason play.

“Barring any injuries or COVID-19 issues, we hope to be in the hunt for a state-tournament berth,” Herren said. “We have a hardworking group of young men who want to compete and win.”