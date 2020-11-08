OPINION | EDITORIAL: Got to do this better

Unlike the more progressive protesters, who took to the streets last Tuesday night to protest . . . something . . . there were those who took to the streets later in the week to protest something more concrete. We have to assume most of them were supporters of President Trump, who watched his numbers in battleground states decrease as the week went on.

It seems that the late-week protesters might have been convinced to protest not only due to their disappointment, but also because they had doubts about the process.

The election could well have been on the up and up. But in retrospect, the idea of extending the receipt and counting of votes for multiple days after the election is an invitation for uncertainty, suspicion, and distrust.

Early voting is easy, especially in emergency times like these with drop boxes, allowing third parties to deliver your ballots, and no excuse absentee voting. But accepting votes after Election Day seems to encourage those who suspect the system is rigged against them. Our greatest concern on the matter is that 2020 is going to diminish confidence in our voting system, and hence our democracy, and lead to more divisiveness in our country.

In the future, all this confusion could be avoided if every state has its ballots in by Election Day, and election officials need to get these ballots counted nonstop until they finish. They could even get a head start on counting early voting ballots. And for goodness sakes, stop taking mailed ballots a week out. All Americans have to live with deadlines all the time. It is not too much to give them a deadline to have their ballots delivered.