Harding-bound Lady Panther to lead pride of fresh starters

As the only returning starter, Kaitlyn Theobald knows the Cabot Lady Panthers are counting on her this season.

But Cabot coach Jay Cook said the 5-7 senior shooting guard will need some help from her seven classmates.

“For her to be successful, there’s going to have to be some others who do the same thing,” Cook said. “I’m not sure it’s fair to ask her to carry us, but because she does have the experience, and she is capable, and she’s put in the work, she’ll be productive for us.”

Theobald is the Three Rivers Edition’s Girls Basketball Player to Watch for 2020-21.

Last season, playing alongside a cast of four senior starters, Theobald averaged 5.1 points, .9 rebounds, .6 assists and .5 steals as the Lady Panthers finished 23-6 after a quarterfinal loss in the Class 6A State Tournament.

She and Cook expect those averages to go up in 2020-21.

Theobald said she would sign in early November with Harding University in Searcy.

“She’s had aspirations of playing at the next level for a while,” Cook said. “She learned a lot last year about what that actually means, as far as commitment level and skill development. Even through the quarantine time we had last spring and summer, when we all got to get back out a little, we could tell she had really committed to becoming a stronger and more physical player.”

Theobald said that during the offseason quarantine, she worked out at home and in Little Rock at Arkansas Fitness and Athletics.

“I’m just trying to do everything to help the team win this year,” she said. “With losing four starters, I had to step up and work hard because my team really needed me. Last year, my priority was shooting, so this year, since we lost a lot of our seniors and scorers, I’ve had to expand my game more to taking it to the basket, playing good defense, shooting quicker and working on my ball-handling.”

On the eve of the new season, she said, she could tell her hard work had paid off.

“I feel like I’m a lot better,” she said. “My game is definitely more versatile, and I have a lot more confidence with the ball, and defensively, I’ve gotten a lot stronger and quicker.”

Cook said Theobald understood that her game would have to evolve for this senior campaign.

“I think she was probably considered a spot-up shooter, primarily, last year, and as far as our team was concerned, that’s what her role was,” he said. “We had kids who could do other things, and we needed defenses to stay honest. [Theobald] did a good job of making sure people had to guard her and giving others the chance to penetrate.”

The coach said Theobald was more naturally a leader by example but that she had become more vocal as she headed toward her senior season.

“We’ve got eight seniors in this class,” he said. “They all grew up together and went to the same junior high, so this year, it’s been leadership by committee. Nobody’s really had to be ‘the’ voice, but she understands you can’t be silent.

“Communication is key, and she’s developed that part of her personality as well.”

Theobald said she has intentionally worked on those communication skills to become a better leader.

“I am more of a leader by example, and I’m having to change,” she said. “It’s a little hard, but all the seniors are vocal on the court. I just try to use my experience and teach some of the younger kids what they need to do.

“I’ve been through that experience before. I just try to help all the younger kids out and teach them.”

In the classroom, Theobald sports a 3.8 grade-point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the school’s Sports Medicine Club. She said she hopes to study exercise science at Harding with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant or a physical therapist.

Theobald had another scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and drew interest from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Murray State University in Kentucky and Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Harding had a few advantages in getting her signature.

“It felt like home,” she said. “I fell in love with the players, the coaches and the environment.”

It didn’t hurt that her parents, Tyler and Monica Theobald, are Harding alums, and Tyler Theobald works in IT there.

Before heading to Searcy, though, Kaitlyn Theobald said, she is really excited to start her final high school season in Greenwood on Nov. 12.

“The goal, obviously, is to win a lot of games and make a state-championship run,” she said. “Our group this year is really fun to play with. We all work really hard and all get along really well together. We’re fun to be around.

“I think with our team and team chemistry, we can do a lot of damage this year. I’m just going to try to enjoy it and make the most of it. Even with the coronavirus and stuff, I just want to try and enjoy my senior season — and have fun.”