Hogs heed Pittman's demand

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coming off the field at halftime of Saturday night's game against Tennessee, University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had a simple message on a quick radio interview with reporter Geno Bell of the UA broadcast team.

"We've got to score some points!" Pittman said.

The Razorbacks obliged.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Arkansas scored 24 points in the third quarter to take a 24-13 lead.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqJry_3m_Pk]

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks spread the ball around with touchdown passes to three different receivers – Mike Woods, Blake Kern and Treylon Burks.

The Razorbacks also got a season-long 48-yard field goal from A.J. Reed, who atoned for missed a 21-yard attempt in the second quarter when he pushed the ball wide right.

For starters

Arkansas junior Dalton Wagner made his first start of the season at right tackle.

Noah Gatlin, who started the first five games at right tackle, was not seen on the field during pregame warmups.

It was the 14th career start for Wagner, who started all 12 games last season.

Sophomore Ricky Stromberg was back in the starting lineup at center forr the Razorbacks. He played off the bench last week at Texas A&M after missing some practices because he was in quarantine.

Redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon was back in the starting lineup after being ejected for targeting in the first quarter of last week's game at Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks went with a four-man defensive front with tackles Jonathan Marshall and Isaiah Nichols, and ends Eric Gregory and Zach Williams.

Gregory made his fourth start after Julius Coates started last week. Williams also made his fourth start after Xavier Kelly started last week.

No. 50

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, a senior graduate transfer from Florida, threw his 50th career touchdown pass when he hit Mike Woods in the end zone on a 1-yard pass in the third quarter that pulled the Razorbacks within 14-7.

Franks' first 38 touchdown passes came with the Gators.

Scoreless half

Arkansas trailed 13-0 at halftime against Tennessee.

It was the first time the Razorbacks didn't score in the first half since a 48-7 loss at Alabama last season.

Arkansas' only score in that game was John Stephen Jones' 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. O'Grady with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter.

TD for Kern

Razorbacks tight end Blake Kern, a fifth-year senior from Lamar who came to Arkansas as a walk-on and was awarded a scholarship in August of 2019, caught his first career touchdown pass.

Kern broke open over the middle in the end zone on first and goal from the Tennessee 6 and caught a pass from Feleipe Franks as Arkansas took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter.

Warren gets ball

Arkansas receiver De'Vion Warren came into the game averaging 21.1 yards on 12 catches. He had just one reception -- but for 22 yards -- at Texas A&M.

"I think we have to get the ball more to De'Vion Warren," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said last week. "We certainly are aware he only touched the ball one time last week because he's dynamic with the ball in his hands."

Warren got 30 yards on Arkansas' first two offensive plays against Tennessee. He gained 22 yards on a reverse on the Razorbacks' first snap, then caught a pass for an 8-yard again on the next play.

Sack for Kelly

Defensive lineman Xavier Kelly, a senior graduate transfer from Clemson, got his first sack as a Razorback when he tackled Jarrett Guarantano for a 2-yard loss in the second quarter.

Kelly had 2 1/2 sacks when he played for Clemson.

Been a while

When Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, Tennessee was one of two East teams the Razorbacks played annually along with South Carolina.

Now Arkansas doesn't play the Vols or Gamecocks every season. Missouri is the only East team the Razorbacks play annually.

The Arkansas-Tennessee series stopped being played on an annual basis after the 2002 season, when the Vols beat the Razorbacks 41-38 in six overtimes.

Saturday night marked only the fifth time Arkansas played Tennessee since 2006.

Tennessee came into the game with a 13-5 series lead, including 10-5 in SEC matchups. Arkansas was 3-2 against the Vols in games played in Fayetteville.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/118razorbacks/]

Good memories

Former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner provided the voice-over for the pre-game highlights on the video board.

The highlights showed clips of notable plays in the Arkansas-Tennessee series, including Stoerner's game-winning touchdown pass to Anthony Lucas in the Razorbacks' 28-24 victory in 1999 and Joe Adams' 60-yard punt return touchdown in Arkansas' 49-7 win in 2011.

Democrat-Gazette staff writer Tom Murphy contributed information for this report.