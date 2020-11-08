In LR, across country, Trump backers vent their frustration

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Chanting "This isn't over!" and "Stop the steal," supporters of President Donald Trump protested at state capitols across the country Saturday, echoing Trump's allegations that the likely Democrat win was because of election fraud.

From Atlanta and Tallahassee, Fla.; to Bismarck, N.D.; Boise, Idaho; and Phoenix, crowds ranging from a few dozen people to a few thousand decried the news of the likely victory by former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Atlanta, outside the state Capitol in the longtime Republican stronghold of Georgia, chants of "Lock him up!" rang out among an estimated 1,000 Trump supporters. Others chanted "This isn't over! This isn't over!" and "Fake news!" The streets were awash with American flags and Trump banners.

No violence was reported, though at one point, police moved to separate Trump opponents from supporters. Biden held a slim lead in Georgia, which hasn't gone for a Democrat since 1992.

In Little Rock on Saturday, protesters for the two presidential candidates squared off for a few hours outside the state Capitol, while in the background preparations for a pre-planned fashion show took place on the Capitol grounds.

The crowd grew to just under 100 people by early afternoon. The factions stood across the street from each other, shouting and arguing for most of that time.

As the day wore on and the crowd grew smaller, however, the opposing sides drew closer to each other. At one point, a line of Arkansas State Capitol Police officers separated them as they stood about 3 feet from one another shouting through the line of officers.

Then, about 2 p.m., people on both sides joined in calling the Hogs. Not long after, the crowd thinned considerably.

By 6 p.m., about 20 Biden supporters sat on the Capitol steps. About 15 Trump supporters sat opposite them on a corner. Some of the protesters carried firearms, and numerous police officers were on hand directing traffic and monitoring the situation. Shortly before 7 p.m., the remaining protesters left the area.

'LEGAL VOTES MATTER'

Meanwhile, anti-Trump protesters in Washington booed, yelled obscenities, shouted "Loser! Loser!" and gave the finger to Trump's motorcade as the president returned to the White House from a golf outing Saturday.

Two signs posted in front of Trump's Washington hotel read "Don't be a sore loser" and "Face Reality."

More than 300 people gathered in Salem, Ore., outside the state capitol to wave Trump flags and decry the outcome of the election. Among them were members of the far-right Proud Boys.

Don Thomas, 64, of McMinnville, Ore., said he believes Democrats are ignoring the legal challenges Trump has mounted in pivotal states, and he wants to make sure "all those question marks are answered" before there is an official winner.

"A lot of places are voting by mail for the first time, and because of the newness of the system, we have to make sure it's being done right," Thomas said. "If we lose legally, I'll accept that. But there's so many ways this can be done wrong."

So far, no evidence of any serious voting fraud has been presented.

A couple of thousand Trump supporters gathered at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.

"If we don't stop this today, it'll all be over," Bruce Fields, 66, said of news organizations declaring Biden the winner. "Otherwise we can kiss freedom goodbye."

About two dozen armed men, some wearing camouflage, joined the rally.

Some supporters carried large Trump 2020 flags and "Legal Votes Matter" signs as they milled near the Capitol. Some said they thought there should be a recount or even another vote entirely.

"I'm here for the integrity of the election, no matter whether you're a Republican or Democrat," said Nicole, a 39-year-old from Hegins, Pa., who declined to give her last name. "There are a lot of answers Pennsylvanians deserve."

"We know the election is being stolen," said Michael Breitenbach, 47, a construction manager in Philadelphia who was holding a Trump flag Saturday morning not long after news outlets called the race. "When the count is fair and legal, Donald Trump will have won by a landslide, and you can bank on that."

SUSPICIONS RAMPANT

Postings shared on social media advertised "Stop the Steal" events that called for peaceful protests in key American cities, though it was not clear how many people would turn out for all of them.

The "Steal" calls have been amplified on social media by Donald Trump Jr. and promoted by conservative activists such as Amy Kremer, a former congressional candidate in Georgia and co-founder of the group Women for Trump.

At the "Stop the Steal" event in the Pennsylvania capital, Amy Lee, 55, who had been a poll watcher in Pittsburgh, said she was upset about not being allowed closer to the counting.

"I'm here to support Trump," she said. "I believe Biden stole the election."

When asked how, Lee said she thought it was "mathematically impossible" given the size of the pro-Trump events, trains and flotillas compared with Biden's events.

At the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, a crowd swelled to more than 1,000 within hours. Biden won Arizona on his way to a likely victory in the Electoral College.

"It's very suspicious that President Trump, with the red wave we've been seeing in Arizona, is struggling," Kelli Ward, former state senator and chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, told boisterous pro-Trump demonstrators. "I want to know if there is any discrepancy with the numbers coming out of the machines."

As media outlet after media outlet called the election for Biden, Neianne Castro was disappointed but not surprised.

"People will vote for Biden because they hate Trump," she said while grabbing lunch at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix after picking up family at the airport.

The 46-year-old office manager said in her view, the counting is still going and the race isn't over, questioning the election workers counting ballots.

"I mean, how much do we really know about the people who are taking our votes in and how trustworthy they really are?" she said.

MINOR SKIRMISHES

Across the nation, Trump supporters gathered in droves to express support for him and vent frustration over the outcome of the election. Outside North Dakota's Capitol in Bismarck, the state's all-Republican congressional delegation joined chanting, sign-carrying protesters.

A few skirmishes broke out between Trump backers and pro-Biden and Black Lives Matters demonstrators, with one BLM supporter attempting to handcuff himself to a Trump supporter. The two men began wrestling on the ground.

An officer escorted the Black Lives Matter supporter to a squad car. It was unclear if he had been arrested.

Trump 2020 flags also flew over the ornate steps of the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Saturday where several hundred Trump supporters chanted "We won." Speakers used a megaphone to denounce the vote as fraudulent; passing trucks honked their horns in apparent support.

While they were demonstrating, members of Michigan's Legislature gathered for a special Saturday meeting as they began an inquiry into the election's handling. Biden won Michigan by about 148,000 votes; in 2016, Trump won the state by a slim margin.

Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags at the Capitol pushed, shoved and shouted at one another. But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayer, and at least one pair hugged.

Frank Dobbs, 40, of Henderson, Nev., brought a bullhorn and a Trump 2020 flag that he wrestled with in a stiff wind during a rally outside the Clark County registrar of voters office in North Las Vegas.

"It's not over until it's over. There's still the courts. If ever there's ever a time to expose widespread fraud, this is the president to do it," Dobbs said. "The media doesn't decide who wins the presidency. The legal voters of this country decide."

Information for this article was contributed by Anita Snow, David Goldman, Lisa Marie Pane, Jocelyn Noveck and Anna Liz Nichols of The Associated Press; by Hannah Knowles, Mark Berman, Nick Miroff, Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Kayla Ruble, Amy Worden and Robert Klemko of The Washington Post; and by William Sanders of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

