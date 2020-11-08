Inexperience could prove costly for Conway boys

In March, the Conway High School boys basketball team was declared co-Class 6A state champion after the title game between Little Rock Central and Conway was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first state title for the Wampus Cats since 2010.

However, Conway graduated its three leading scorers. Head coach Salty Longing said the Wampus Cats have the ability to become an outstanding defensive team.

“We feel that we will be competitive in the rugged 6A Central this season,” said Longing, who is in his 21st year as head coach at Conway High School.

Conway lost to Little Rock Central twice in the regular season.

Returning this year is senior post player Jayden Williams, who averaged 8 points and

8 rebounds per game last season. He was named all-conference and was named to the Class 6A state all-tournament team. He has received Division I offers from Missouri and Ole Miss in football as an offensive tackle.

Longing said junior Henry Cowles is one of the Wampus Cats’ better inside players and has the ability to stretch defenses with his ability to shoot. Cowles has received interest from various colleges.

Senior point guard Bryce Bohanon is a superquick playmaker who has started several games his first two years and has Division I offers from the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Longing said junior guard Paul Harris started a handful of games as a sophomore and is a hard-nosed defender and a perimeter threat.

Longing said junior guard Dwayne Lockhart is an “outstanding playmaker with the ability to score.”

“Our ability to be excellent defensively is a strength for us this year,” Longing said. “Our post play could and should be a strength this year as well.”

He said inexperience at several positions will be an issue early in the season. The coach said Conway needs to find consistent perimeter threats to complement the team’s post play.

“We will be a work in progress for the first half of the season, but we will get there,” Longing said.

He said the games against North Little Rock, Little Rock Central, Fort Smith Northside and Bryant will be the ones to watch this year. He said Little Rock Central will bring back its top players from a year ago and has added two Division I guards in the process.

“It will be a rematch of the teams slated to play in the Class 6A state-championship game last [season] before the COVID-19 virus shut everything down,” Longing said.

“[Conway] will be a work in progress, due to inexperience and a reliance on several football players,” Longing said. “The team will have great potential, once all the pieces are put together.

“It should be an exciting year.”