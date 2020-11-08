Junior LB enjoys chats with Rhoades

Four-star junior linebacker Justin Medlock likes how University of Arkansas linebackers coach Rion Rhoades doesn't focus on football during conversations.

"Sometimes we really don't talk football," Medlock said. "That's really important to me. He doesn't talk football to me, he just talks about how I'm doing and how my family is doing. Stuff off the field."

Medlock, 6-1, 210 pounds, of Manvel, Texas, has 24 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, TCU, Florida State, Baylor and others.

Rhoades' approach means a lot to Medlock.

"That's important to me because that lets me know that he's interested in me as a person, not just what I'm doing on the field every week," Medlock said. "He's a real straightforward coach. He has high expectations for everybody, and that's what I like. He cares about you off the field just as much on the field."

Medlock, whose father Jason played linebacker at Texas A&M, has an older brother Jayce who plays tight end at Connecticut.

He reports a good amount of interest in Arkansas.

"I have a lot of interest in Arkansas, that's major D-I football," Medlock said. "That's SEC."

Medlock recorded 117 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a sophomore.

In the first three games this season, he's recorded 21 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and returned an interception 56 yards for a score before suffering a sprained knee that will keep him out for about three more weeks.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network is high on Medlock.

"He is a four-star-plus linebacker," Lemming said. "I saw him this past year when I was in the Houston area. He can run, lead and is super productive. Average size for a linebacker, but well above average quickness, instincts and strength."

Medlock sees an improved Arkansas team after watching the Hogs against Texas A&M.

"They're way better than last year, and even this year they're improving every game," Medlock said. "Arkansas is on the rise."

Medlock has about a 3.7 grade-point average.

"I want to major in something in the business field," he said.

He's on target to be a midterm graduate as a senior, which was his plan all along.

"I wanted to get onto the field as quick as possible," he said of starting his college career. "Get all the plays and get the defense down as early as I could to have a jump on everybody else coming in later in the summer."

Once the NCAA dead period is over, Medlock has several schools in mind to visit.

"I'm really going to try and get up to Arkansas, of course," said Medlock, who has yet to be offered by Texas A&M. "LSU, Ohio State, Texas again, Oklahoma again, and I want to get over to Oregon. That's just a few off the top of my head."

When it comes to making his college decision, Medlock has a few things in mind.

"First it's about education. If football doesn't work, how much weight does that degree hold at that school? And second, somewhere I fit into the defense," Medlock said. "A linebacker-friendly defense where I can run around and make plays."

