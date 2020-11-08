Lady Devil Dogs look to show with guard play, speed

Morrilton head coach Carin McNabb believes the team exceeded her expectations last year and was probably a year ahead of where she thought the Lady Devil Dogs should be.

“We have to continue to get better on the defensive end and play hard every single play,” she said.

Senior Jhyla Calvin, who averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds per game last year, has two years of experience and works extremely hard, the coach said.

“She takes pride in her defense and has worked hard to become a better scorer in the offseason,” McNabb said.

The coach said junior Alli Jo Dunlap is undersized, but tough.

“She plays extremely hard and can play inside or outside and has worked hard to become a better shooter,” McNabb said.

She said sophomore Cheyanne Kemp, who averaged 15 points and 3 rebounds last season, is a strong guard who can shoot the 3-pointer and can pull up off the dribble or get to the rim and finish. Senior Kennedy Reel averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds per game last season, despite playing hurt most of the year.

“She is healthy and moving well,” McNabb said. “She can shoot the 3 or drive by.”

McNabb said junior Grace Brown, who averaged 8 points and 2 rebounds per game as a sophomore, handles the ball well and can shoot the 3-pointer. The coach said Brown has worked hard to have a pull-up and a floater.

“Our biggest strengths this year are going to be our guard play and our speed,” McNabb said. “Our guards have some experience this year.”

Even though Morrilton is not very tall or deep in the paint, McNabb said, Kemp, Reel, Brown, Calvin and Dunlap all have the potential to play at the college level.

The Lady Devil Dogs’ nonconference schedule is loaded with teams such as Batesville, Lake Hamilton, West Memphis, Benton and Bryant.

“They are all bigger schools that have had success and have several returners or really good upcoming sophomores,” McNabb said.

She said Morrilton is a fun team to coach.

“I really love this team,” McNabb said. “We are still mostly young, but we have some experience with a couple of seniors.

“I am looking forward to our tough nonconference schedule to push us to get better.”