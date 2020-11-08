Lady Panthers will count on big senior class

Cabot’s Lady Panthers lost four starters from a team that finished 23-6 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Tournament last year.

So for 2020-21, Jay Cook faces a rebuilding challenge in his second season as coach after succeeding Carla Crowder.

“It will be hard to replace those four starters, including all-state guard Shy Christopher, especially in the always-tough 6A-Central,” he said.

But with a senior class of eight, this rebuild shouldn’t be a typical one. That senior leadership is a team strength for the Lady Panthers.

“This is a special group that is humble and selfless,” Cook said. “They are great examples for our young players, but we have unproven veterans. They have played significant minutes, but they haven’t been put in the position of having to be productive on a nightly basis.”

The senior class includes Maggie Cyr, a 5-7 shooting guard; Molly Madar, a 5-5 point guard; Delaney Ringgold, a 5-6 point guard; Sydni Wells, a 5-7 shooting guard; Kaitlyn Theobald, a 5-7 shooting guard; Brooke Leonard, a 5-8 strong forward; Hannah Dolan, a 5-9 strong forward; and Paige Siegler, a 6-0 center.

Theobald, who has committed to Harding University in Searcy, is the only returning starter.

“She shoots it well from the perimeter and has improved her playmaking ability,” Cook said.

Siegler looks to be the Lady Panthers’ go-to player inside this season, the coach said.

“She is long and mobile and plays hard and physical,” Cook said.

Another player to watch outside is 5-9 sophomore strong forward/shooting guard Laylah Reece, who has already collected scholarship offers from multiple Division I programs, the coach said.

“She is athletic and has good size for her position,” Cook said. “She handles the ball well and can make plays for herself and others.”

The coach said games to watch this season include conference contests with North Little Rock, Fort Smith Northside and Conway.

“They are strong year in and year out,” Cook said of those three programs. “This year is no exception.”

He is hopeful that the strong senior class will pay dividends for the Lady Panthers for 2020-21.

“We hope to see their maturity give us consistency and stability throughout the season, especially in the always ultracompetitive 6A-Central,” Cook said. “As our young players grow and develop, we hope to see them give us some depth and production as the season progresses.”

Last season, Cabot tied for runner-up in the 6A-Central with a 10-4 mark and carried the league’s No. 3 seed into the Class 6A State Tournament. The Lady Panthers knocked off Van Buren, sixth seed from the West, in the opening round, 49-38; before falling to Fayetteville, second from the West, in the quarterfinals, 53-37.

“Coach Crowder did me a favor and left me a good team to work with,” Cook said.