Lady Wampus Cats young but talented this season

With just two seniors, Conway’s Lady Wampus Cats are young for 2020-21, but the team’s three returning starters are quite a core around which to build.

All three — 5-9 junior guard Jaiden Thomas, 5-9 sophomore guard Chloe Clardy and 6-4 sophomore center Savannah Scott — already have scholarship offers.

“Chloe is one of the top guards in the nation,” said Ashley Hutchcraft, starting her 11th season atop the Lady Wampus Cat program. “She has the ability to put up big numbers offensively but is a great all-around player.

“Jaiden has the most experience on our team. Her ability to shoot the outside shot and her midrange game set her apart from most.

“Savannah gained a lot of varsity experience last year as a freshman and learned what needed to be improved in her game and went to work over the summer. She has great touch around the rim and knows how to use her body on both ends of the floor.”

Clardy averaged 24 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game as a freshman last year. Thomas, whose season was cut short in January after she sustained an ankle injury, averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Scott notched 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Conway finished 22-8 last year, including a 10-4 run through the 6A-Central that was good for a runner-up finish and the second seed from the Central for the Class 6A State Tournament. After a first-round bye, the Lady Wampus Cats beat Springdale Har-Ber in the state quarterfinals before falling to Bentonville in the semis, 81-59.

In 2021, though, they’re looking for more.

“Our two freshmen who played and started last year are now sophomores with a year of varsity experience under them,” Hutchcraft said. “We will need other players to step into various roles and accept those roles in order for us to be as successful as we were last season. We have some new additions to our team who have the ability to step into these roles, and we look forward to seeing their progression through the season.”

Haylee Malcum, a 6-0 forward, came off the bench as a junior last year as Conway’s sixth man. Hutchcraft said Malcum’s ability to run the floor and shoot the outside shot will make her hard to guard during her senior campaign.

Team strengths for the Lady Wampus Cats this season are a balanced lineup, with good guard and post play, the coach said. Youth and inexperience are weaknesses, at least to start the season.

“It will take us some time this year to figure out our identity,” Hutchcraft said.

The Lady Wampus Cats will travel to Little Rock Christian on Nov. 12 to open the season and will play host to DeSoto, Texas — one of the nation’s top teams — Nov. 28.

“We lost to them last season by five points, and they were ranked the No. 1 team in the nation at that point,” Hutchcraft said.

Greenwood will visit Buzz Bolding Arena on Dec. 1.

“[Greenwood coach] Clay Reeves is one of the best to ever walk the sidelines, and this game will be a battle,” Hutchcraft said.

Other games to watch include the 6A-Central slate.

“The 6A-Central Conference is one of the best girls conferences in the state,” she said. “Any game in our league is fun to watch.”

Hutchcraft heads into the season with a career record of 273-87 (.758) and a state championship at both of her stops — Conway Christian and Conway High School.

“Our team will be fun to watch,” she said. “Our young ladies play extremely hard. We have a few new, young faces that we are looking to step into some roles this year, and we are excited about them.”