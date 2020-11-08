Measures against noncitizen voting stir debate

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, a sign warns against electioneering as a voter walks by to cast her ballot in the atrium of Ball Arena, the home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche in Denver. Voters in Colorado, Florida and Alabama passed ballot measures Tuesday, Nov. 3, that codify what is already law: That only U.S. citizens 18 and older can vote. The passage of the largely-symbolic measures has triggered questions about why the pro-Trump group behind them spent time and money on the effort. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER -- Voters in Colorado, Florida and Alabama passed ballot measures Tuesday that codify what is already law: that only U.S. citizens 18 and older can vote. The passage of the largely symbolic measures has triggered questions about why the group behind them spent time and money on the effort.

The amendments passed overwhelmingly in all three states, including by a nearly 8-to-1 ratio in Alabama and Florida. Before the 2020 election, North Dakota and Arizona had the only state constitutions that specified noncitizens could not vote in state or local elections.

A former GOP state legislator from Missouri who led the effort said the ballot measures were needed to combat recent changes that allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in some local elections.

Opponents say the measures are unnecessary and fuel anti-immigrant sentiment.

On the Colorado ballot, the question read: "Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution requiring that to be qualified to vote at any election an individual must be a United States citizen?" The Alabama and Florida ballots had similar language.

Had the Colorado measure failed, it would have kept the state's constitutional language of "allowing every eligible U.S. citizen to vote in Colorado elections."

Julian Camera, a field organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado who managed a campaign against the state measure, said the ballot language is misleading.

"They're giving voters the impression that there's not already a citizenship requirement to vote in almost all elections nationwide," Camera said.

A Florida-based organization called Citizen Voters Inc. funded a majority of the state campaigns for these amendments -- including $1.4 million toward Colorado's efforts, according to public filings to the secretary of state.

The group's founder is John Loudon, a former Republican state senator in Missouri and past adviser to America First Policies, a group supporting President Donald Trump. Loudon said the ballot amendments were needed because the current constitutional language isn't strong enough.

Cities across the U.S. have considered measures in varying degrees to allow noncitizens such as legal permanent residents, also known as green card holders, or migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission and student visa holders to vote in local elections. Many attempts have failed, including a New York City bill that aimed to grant green card holders and immigrants with work visas the ability to vote in city elections.

San Francisco allows noncitizen residents of the city to vote in school board elections if the voter is a parent or legal guardian of a child in the school system.

"It seems like there's a lot of energy being expended to give these rights away and dilute the franchise, dilute the power of the vote to people who are fully committed," Loudon said.

In Alabama, the Republican leader of the state Senate, President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, sponsored the measure in 2019. It was approved by both chambers of the Alabama Legislature without a dissenting vote and put on the ballot for voter consideration.

Denise Maes, public policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, called the state's amendment "mean-spirited" and "wrong." She said the Colorado initiative was intended to suppress voting in the state -- including 17-year-olds who previously qualified to vote in primaries if they turned 18 by the November election under a Colorado law passed just before the March presidential primary.

The amendment would eliminate those rights because of the new language stating "only" those 18 or older are eligible.

Information for this article was contributed by Kimberly Chandler of The Associated Press. Patty Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.