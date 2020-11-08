No matter location, Franks owns Vols

FAYETTEVILLE -- Quarterback Feleipe Franks made his first SEC start against Tennessee three years ago and got the victory.

Franks, a senior graduate for the University of Arkansas, beat the Vols in his latest SEC start, too.

Franks completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception to help Arkansas to a 24-13 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. He also had a 24-yard run.

"We count on Feleipe," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's our guy. And I'm glad he has done well against Tennessee.

"He's a tough guy and did some things with his legs again. He was banged up and played. He's our leader. He's our bell cow, or however you want to say it."

In 2017 as a redshirt freshman, Franks started Florida's SEC opener against Tennessee and connected with Tyrie Cleveland on a 63-yard touchdown pass on the game's final play to lift the Gators to a 26-20 victory.

Franks also started in Florida's 47-21 victory over Tennessee in 2018. He didn't play against the Vols last year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the third game at Kentucky.

Franks is 3-0 as a starter against Tennessee and has combined to compete 45 of 70 passes for 699 yards and 8 touchdowns with 1 interception.

"It's always been fun playing Tennessee," Franks said. "I think they're a good team. I think they're well coached. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt does a great job.

"Our guys, we just came out and fought today. We had a really good game plan and had to execute it better in the second half."

Arkansas scored all 24 of its points in the third quarter when Franks threw touchdown passes to Mike Woods, Blake Kern and Treylon Burks.

"Obviously, in this league you have to have a great quarterback if you're going to be good, and Feleipe has been nothing but great for us this year," Woods said. "Whether it's in the air, on the ground, whatever, Feleipe gets the job done. He's a warrior. That's what we need."

Franks has completed 123 of 183 passes (67.2%) for 1,428 yards and 14 touchdowns with 3 interceptions this season while bringing stability to the offense after Arkansas started eight quarterbacks the previous two years, including five in the final five games in 2019.

Over the last two games, including Texas A&M's 42-31 victory over Arkansas last week, Franks has six touchdown passes without an interception.

"To be honest, I'd be lying if I said I haven't paid attention to it," Franks said of his touchdown-to-interception ratio. "But it's not something that's my main focus. My main focus is just spreading the ball around to the guys, and they make plays for me. I'd be selfish if I took any credit for that."

Franks said the receivers and offensive linemen deserve all the credit for his success.

"Just being at the University of Arkansas has been a blessing for me," said Franks, who was voted a team captain. "These guys have had my back every game making plays for me. That's all I could ask for."

Franks' longest completion against Tennessee was a 59-yard touchdown pass to Burks that put the Razorbacks ahead 21-13 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Burks wasn't the primary receiver on the play, but broke open when Franks had to scramble.

"On the pass to Burks, it was kind of a broken-down play," Franks said. "He did a great job of working with me.

"We do those type of things like scramble rules, and you never know when you'll need it until you need it. Burks did a great job of redirecting with me, going back out. Good catch and finish."

Franks will be back in Gainesville, Fla., next week when the Razorbacks play at Florida.

"For the Florida game, man, it's going to be kind of just crazy," Franks said. "Not necessarily emotional for me, but I love all those guys on the staff and the players.

"It'll just be fun to get back out there to play again in the Swamp."