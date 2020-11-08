Notre Dame fends off Clemson

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

TOP 25

No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40, 2OT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish's first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.

Clemson had won 36 consecutive games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in celebration.

It will go down as one of Notre Dame's most memorable victories, and considering the setting, probably it's most bizarre.

"I had told our team in our walk-through today, `Just want you to know when we win this game the fans are going to storm the field,'" Irish Coach Brian Kelly said.

Williams ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Ian Book, the fifth-year senior quarterback, led a 91-yard drive in the final two minutes of regulation to tie it at 33 on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis with 22 seconds left.

After Williams gave Norte Dame the lead on the first possession of the second overtime, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays.

The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn't help.

The Fighting Irish have won 13 consecutive games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Uiagalelei, starting in place for Trevor Lawrence for a second straight week, passed for 439 yards, the most ever by an Notre Dame opponent. Lawrence was on the sideline for this one, a few days out of isolation after having covid-19.

"I'd like to have Dabo's problems with those two guys," Kelly said. "DJ was just outstanding."

Not only were the Tigers missing Lawrence, but three key defensive starters were out with injuries.

"We didn't win the game, but you saw what this team is made of," Swinney said. "This team is made of the right stuff."

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 49, RUTGERS 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Ohio State beat Rutgers.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, added to his already gaudy 2020 resume, completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards.

Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, with Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson and Jeremy Ruckert also recipients of scoring passes as the Buckeyes (3-0 Big Ten) played through some sloppiness and held off a second-half push by the Scarlet Knights (1-2).

NO. 6 CINCINNATI 38, HOUSTON 10

CINCINNATI -- Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another and Cincinnati (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) rolled past Houston (2-3, 2-2).

The Bearcats extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.

Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone had 212 in 2014 against South Florida.

NO. 12 OREGON 35, STANFORD 14

EUGENE, Ore. -- Tyler Shough yhrew for 227 yards and a touchdown and running for another score to lead Oregon past Stanford in the opener for both teams.

Shough completed 17 of 26 passes with one interception, and ran for 85 yards. CJ Verdell ran for 105 yards and a score for Oregon, which won its 11th consecutive game at Autzen Stadium, the seventh longest active streak in the nation.

NO. 13 INDIANA 38, NO. 23 MICHIGAN 21

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Indiana (3-0) beat Michigan (1-2) for the first time in 33 years.

Penix helped Indiana (3-0) snap a 24-game losing streak in the series -- tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Penix was 30 of 50, helping Indiana convert nine of 16 third downs. Ty Fryfogle caught seven passes for a career-high 142 yards -- all in the first half.

NO. 14 OKLAHOMA STATE 20, KANSAS STATE 18

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped Kansas State's 2-point try that would have tied it with 2:08 to go.

The Cowboys' Spencer Sanders was held to just 108 yards passing without dynamic wide receiver Tylan Wallace and with running back Chuba Hubbard slowed by an injury. LD Brown helped to pick up the load, running 15 times for 110 yards, as Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) leaned on its defense to bounce back from an overtime loss to Texas.

The Wildcats (4-3, 4-2) were forced to try for a 2-point conversion after Will Howard's short TD run because of their odd decision to attempt a 2-point try to stretch a 12-0 lead in the first half. Howard was incomplete on that one, and he never got a pass off on the second -- he fumbled the ball as the pocket collapsed around him.

NO. 16 MARSHALL 51, MASSACHUSETTS 10

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and Marshall (6-0) pummeled Massachusetts (0-2).

Knox scored on first-quarter runs of 45 and 14 yards and got nearly all of his 118 yards in the first half. It was his fifth consecutive game over 100 yards.

NO. 17 IOWA STATE 38, BAYLOR 31

AMES, Iowa -- Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, and Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) rallied to beat Baylor (1-4, 1-4).

The Cyclones are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program's 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game. Baylor scored its first 24 points off Iowa State turnovers, the last coming when Greg Eisworth muffed a punt.

NO. 18 SMU 47, TEMPLE 23

PHILADELPHIA -- Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and SMU broke away from undermanned Temple.

SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. Temple (1-4, 1-4) scored on the first play of the game, with wide receiver Randle Jones going 75 yards on a screen pass from Trad Beatty.

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 62, KANSAS 9

NORMAN, Okla. -- Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma routed winless Kansas.

Spencer Rattler passed for 212 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) win their fourth straight game. It was Oklahoma's 22nd consecutive November win dating to 2014.

Jalon Daniels completed 11 of 31 passes for 115 yards for the Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6).

NO. 20 SOUTHERN CAL 28, ARIZONA STATE 27

LOS ANGELES -- Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California overcame a late 13-point deficit to beat Arizona State in the Pac-12's long-delayed season opener.

Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans, and McCoy recovered the ensuing onside kick as well. On fourth-and-9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in.

USC stopped Arizona State on downs near midfield with 50 seconds left to preserve a comeback for Coach Clay Helton's team.

NO. 22 TEXAS 17, WEST VIRGINIA 13

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) stopped West Virginia (4-3, 3-3) on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns to escape.

Sam Ehlinger completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD strike in the third. Freshman Bijan Robinson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries for Texas.

NO. 25 LIBERTY 38, VIRGINIA TECH 35

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with a second left to lift Liberty past Virginia Tech.

The Flames rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to move to 7-0 for the first time in program history.

Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech's Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the winning score for the Hokies (4-3). But officials ruled Virginia Tech called a timeout before the attempt.

Liberty went for it on fourth-and-6 from the 41. Malik Willis found CJ Yarbrough for an 8-yard gain at the Virginia Tech 33 with 5 seconds left, allowing Barbir to come out for the 51-yarder.