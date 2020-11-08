FOOTBALL

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dez Bryant to the game-week roster, 11 days after signing the 32-year-old to the practice squad. Bryant, if active for today's road game against the Indianapolis Colts, could play in his first NFL game in almost three years. He last played in a game on Dec. 31, 2017. The Ravens will announce their active game players 90 minutes before kickoff. The Ravens signed Bryant to the practice squad on Oct. 27, after a second workout, in hopes of boosting a passing offense that ranks 31st in the league. Coach John Harbaugh didn't set a timeline on when Bryant could be added to the active roster but on Friday indicated that a call-up was imminent. Bryant spent his first week of practice on the scout team, imitating Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Both Harbaugh and Jackson were complimentary of Bryant's assimilation into the organization. Under NFL rules, Bryant will revert to the practice squad after today's game without having to first clear waivers. Bryant will be allotted one more such call-up.

Stafford off covid-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the reserve/covid-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota. The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad. Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) today. Stafford was put on the reserve/covid-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford's wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week. Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the covid-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.

Darnold doubtful

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder, with Joe Flacco expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots. Darnold sat out practice Saturday after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but remained in the game. Darnold wasn't happy with the velocity or arc of some of the passes he threw, and he told the team he wasn't feeling right. Darnold struggled in the two games since his return from the initial injury, throwing for just 253 yards with two interceptions. Flacco will likely make his third start for the Jets. He has thrown for 397 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception this season. Flacco took the snaps with the starters on Thursday, then split them with Darnold on Friday before taking them all again Saturday. The 0-8 Jets have their bye-week break after the game Monday night, giving Darnold's shoulder extra time to heal.

GOLF

Day stroke back of Burns

Jason Day stumbled at the end at difficult Memorial Park, three-putting for bogey on the par-4 18th to fall a stroke behind Sam Burns in the Houston Open. Winless in 2 1/2 years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 3-under par 67 on Saturday to remain in contention in the final event before the Masters. Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201. He eagled the par-5 eighth. Day had five birdies and two bogeys. Mexico's Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67. Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under. Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after a 66 in his return from the coronavirus. Aaron Wise (69) and Dawie van der Walt (69) joined Johnson at under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 1 under after shooting a third-round 68.

Sutherland up 5 shots

Kevin Sutherland hit a sand wedge to inches on the par-5 18th for one last birdie on a windy Saturday afternoon in the desert at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. Sutherland shot a 7-under 64 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Phoenix Country Club. He had a 13-under 129 total. The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year. The 56-year-old California player won the 2017 event -- as well as the season points title -- at tree-lined Phoenix Country Club for the first of his three PGA Tour Champions victories. Wes Short Jr. was second after a 66. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) each shot a 69 on Saturday and the two Arkansans are both tied for 13th at 4 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot a 73 and is 1 over.

Veerman, Jordan advance

Nineteen players advanced to the Sunday shootout in the Cyprus Showdown in Paphos, Cyprus, with Johannes Veerman of the United States and Matthew Jordan of England entering the final day full of confidence after shooting the lowest score in the third round. In a first-of-its-kind format on the European Tour, the scores were reset after the first two days' play and will be again after Saturday's round. Veerman and Jordan both shot 7-under 64 and will tee off as part of the first group in today's final. Bernd Ritthammer of Germany and Jamie Donaldson of Wales had 65s. All players who shot 69 or more missed the tournament's second cut.

TENNIS

Zverev tops Nadal

Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him. The fourth-seeded Zverev faces No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in today's final, and leads him 5-1 in career meetings. Zverev goes for his fourth Masters title and 14th overall, while 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev is seeking his third Masters crown, eighth career title and first of this year. All of the semifinalists stood to win this tournament for the first time, but it won't be Nadal. Although he has won 86 titles in his glittering career, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, he lost his only final here in 2007 to David Nalbandian. Earlier, Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final for the first time after beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest between big servers. He secured the win with a smash at the net. The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second final here, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces compared to seven for Medvedev and both players won around 80% of their points on first serves.