Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued four well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Inez Kennedy No. 9-11 3-27H, 24-hr. prod. 75 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,299 ft., perf. 5,128-9,196 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 10 ft. FSL & 1,610 ft. FEL and BHL: 562 ft. FNL & 918 ft. FEL of Sec. 27-9N-11W. Workover done Sept. 29.

CONWAY -- Flywheel Energy Production LLC of Oklahoma City for Anadarko No. 09-16 7-11H3, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,229 ft., perf. 2,665-9,167 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,900 ft. FNL & 580 ft. FEL and BHL: 2,364 ft. FSL & 887 ft. FEL of Sec. 11-9N-16W. Re-instate done Oct. 28.

FAULKNER -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Yancey No. 8-13 1-24H, 24-hr. prod. 184 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,202 ft., perf. 5,990-10,108 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 200 ft. FSL & 1,000 ft. FEL and BHL: 486 ft. FNL & 581 ft. FEL of Sec. 24-8N-13W. Workover done Sept. 25.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Castera No. 7-9 2-7H, 24-hr. prod. 216 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,561 ft., perf. 6,962-10,460 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 336 ft. FSL & 583 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,113 ft. FNL & 1,172 ft. FWL of Sec. 7-7N-9W. Workover done Sept. 22.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.