100 years ago

Nov. 8, 1920

• Daniel B. Luten of Indianapolis, engineer for the Main street bridge, will arrive today to direct the beginning of construction on the bridge. The Board of Commissioners of the Broadway-Main Street Bridge District now holds meetings each Tuesday and Friday. At its meeting last Friday the board awarded a contract for approximately 1,000,000 feet of lumber at a cost of $40 per 1,000 feet to the Chicago Coal and Lumber Company of Chicago. Deliveries are to be from the company's mills at Fullerton, Ark.

50 years ago

Nov. 8, 1970

• A rather bleak picture of academic freedom and tenure is drawn by Gene Boyett of Arkansas Polytechnic College, chairman of Committee A of the Arkansas Conference of the American Association of University Professors. Committee A is concerned with those two subjects, which are linked because of the close relationship between professional security and the right to speak out on controversial issues. Boyett released a report on the two subjects Saturday at an Arkansas Conference meeting at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, attended by 27 of the state's 408 AAUP members.

25 years ago

Nov. 8, 1995

• Arkla is in the phone business. The Arkansas Public Service Commission on Monday approved an application allowing Arkla to provide long-distance telephone service in the state. The natural gas distribution company will do business as Arkla Long Distance Service and is ready to take on customers, the company said Tuesday. Arkla will provide perhaps the lowest flat rate in Arkansas, with interstate calls costing 13.5 cents per minute and intrastate calls costing 15.5 cents per minute, its PSC filing said.

10 years ago

Nov. 8, 2010

• Little Rock's Medical Mile trail hasn't been a full mile since October 2009, when part of the trail collapsed into the Arkansas River after days of heavy rainfall. The landslide took out a 165-foot section of the 5-year-old trail, prompting Little Rock to block off most of the path near Arch Street. A year later, city officials say a fix is in sight. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently notified the city that it would help cover the $339,354 needed to rebuild the riverbank and trail, which local health providers helped raise money for in 2004. "It just seemed like that thing drug on forever, but we finally managed to pull it off," said Mark Webre, deputy director of operations for Little Rock's Parks and Recreation Department.