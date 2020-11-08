Parade to mark veterans holiday

A Veterans Day parade will be held in Conway starting at noon today.

The Conway Veterans Day Parade route will start at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive and end at Pickles Gap Village, featuring -- among others -- the Arkansas branch of the Patriot Guard Riders, a nonprofit group of motorcyclists who volunteer their time to help ensure dignity and respect at memorial services honoring Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans.

The parade route will move east on Dave Ward Drive and end in Pickles Gap Village, where the parade ends.

At the end of the 15-mile route, there will be hotdogs and hamburgers for veterans. The Honor Guard from Conway High School will show colors. A number of people will speak at the event.