Picking the champions in high school football playoffs

The fact we're moving forward with the playoffs for high school football is a testament to the players, coaches, administrators, athletic trainers and support staff who made it happen.

You did the work and followed the guidelines established by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health to even have a season during the covid-19 pandemic. Despite some setbacks, games will, hopefully, continue all the way to the finals and make even more memories for young athletes who only wanted a chance to play.

Your work has also allowed me to continue what I do every year before the playoffs, which is to predict state champions in each classification.

CLASS 7A

Bentonville is by far the best team I've seen this season, which means I haven't seen Bryant.

That's not a knock on the Tigers, who excel in all aspects of the game with playmakers on offense, defense and on special teams with placekicker Logan Turner and Chas Nimrod, who returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Bentonville West on Friday. But it's hard to go against Bryant, the two-time defending state champion who is undefeated and ranked No. 1 again this season. Bryant's 70-33 win over a good Conway team on Friday shows how eager the Hornets are to defend their title.

RICK'S PICK Bryant

CLASS 6A

So, what's changed at Greenwood?

Nothing has changed at Greenwood, even with former coach Rick Jones at Missouri with Eli Drinkwitz. The Bulldogs are still a dominant team under former offensive coordinator Chris Young

Young helped mold LD Richmond into the standout quarterback Greenwood fans have become accused to leading their teams. Greenwood's passing game is top-notch as usual and short-yardage situations are no problem with Hunter Wilkinson running behind some tough hombres along the offensive line.

Greenwood gained some playoff-type experience on Friday when the Bulldogs made the long trip to Lake Hamilton and won the 6A-West Conference championship with a 38-28 victory over the Wolves.

RICK'S PICK Greenwood

CLASS 5A

Anyone with any sense would pick Pulaski Academy, which is exactly why I'm picking Wynne.

Pulaski Academy is truly a dominant program with 11 state championships since 2003 under coach Kevin Kelley. The Bruins are undefeated again and they made the quality of Arkansas high school football look good with non-conference wins against Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) and Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.).

But you can't go to the race track and not pick a few long shots, right? That's probably why I always went home broke.

RICK'S PICK Wynne

CLASS 4A

Wisdom was foreign to me at the start of the season, especially a sophomore football player named Eli Wisdom.

We're quite familiar now with Eli Wisdom, a dynamic quarterback at Shiloh Christian, whose only loss was by one point to Sand Springs (Okla.) Page in the third game of the season. Wisdom led a comeback victory over Elkins recently with touchdown runs of 55 and 48 yards to ignite a second-half surge. He has plenty of help on offense, especially from Cam Wiedemann, who scored five touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Prairie Grove.

Shiloh Christian played a bad first half against Elkins and any lull in the playoffs can be costly. But the Saints have plenty of momentum after beating Huntsville Friday to claim their third consecutive conference championship.

RICK'S PICK Shiloh Christian

CLASS 3A

I covered a game at Hoxie once when the other team ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.

That doesn't happen much anymore at Hoxie, which reached the quarterfinals last year before being eliminated by Prescott. The Mustangs complete the process this year with all-state quarterback Daylon Powell leading the way.

RICK'S PICK Hoxie

CLASS 2A

There's no better setting for high school football in Arkansas than Redbug Field, where deer hunters in orange vests pause to watch the game before heading into the nearby woods in November.

The Red Bugs will look good, too, in December after winning their second consecutive state championship in Little Rock.

RICK'S PICK Fordyce