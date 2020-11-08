Prescott accomplishes one goal

Beating Glen Rose is always an important goal for Prescott.

The Curley Wolves achieved that goal Friday night with a 42-14 victory at Glen Rose to clinch the 3A-5 Conference championship and league's No. 1 seed.

It was a balanced effort for Prescott, which finished with 226 yards both passing and rushing for a total of 452 yards.

Senior quarterback Jacobi Nolen threw four touchdown passes for Prescott (8-0) and added a rushing touchdown.

Junior wide receiver Jaylen Hopson accounted for 130 yards offensively, including 69 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 61 receiving yards and another score. Senior wide receiver Jeffery Williams caught 4 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Prescott led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-7 at halftime against a Glen Rose team that entered Friday's game allowing six points total in its three previous games.

Friday's victory marked the fourth time in five meetings since 2014 that the Curley Wolves defeated the Beavers.

"No doubt, beating Glen Rose, it was one of the best performances we've had this year," Glass said. "They play good defense down there in Glen Rose. To get out of there with a mercy rule victory is huge.

"But we have to be at our best every week now."

Prescott finished 5-0 in the 3A-5 Conference. The Curley Wolves missed two games this season because of covid-19, including Sept. 18 against Hope and its 3A-5 opener against Horatio on Sept. 25.

But the Curley Wolves persevered and finished the 2020 regular season undefeated, to the delight of Glass, a longtime assistant coach at Prescott who took over for Tommy Poole in the offseason.

"It's a great year to have a veteran team," Glass said.

Prescott will be off this week before facing Drew Central in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Nov. 20. Glass said the Curley Wolves are looking forward to playing in the playoffs.

"We'll have home-field advantage all the way through the playoffs," Glass said. "Everyone will have to come through us in Prescott. After the bye, I expect they [the players] will be hungry for some football."

Back to back

Des Arc is back-to-back conference champions for the first time since 1975 and 1976.

The Eagles earned its second consecutive 2A-6 Conference championship with a 16-7 victory at Clarendon at Thursday. They scored all 16 points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.

"It's huge for our kids and our program," Des Arc Coach BJ Paschal said. "Des Arc loves football. It's a big deal for the town."

Senior quarterback Luke Morton accounted for 109 yards, including 81 rushing and 28 passing.

Sophomore running back Trevion Reed had an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Jack Kearby, a sophomore, also scored from 8 yards out for the Eagles.

Des Arc finished 10-0 for the first time since 2008, when it advanced to the Class 2A state championship game.

The Eagles will have a first-round bye in the Class 2A playoffs and will face the winner of Friday's Bearden-Mount Ida game Nov. 20 at home.

Paschal said the Eagles will be ready for their first playoff game.

"We'll go to work and face whoever we have to face," Paschal said.

Colt QB excelling

Rivercrest senior quarterback Kam Turner continued his outstanding 2020 season Friday night.

Turner had his second 400-yard passing game of the season, throwing for 401 yards on 18-of-34 passing with 6 touchdowns and an interception in the Colts' 45-21 victory at Blytheville to clinch the 4A-3 Conference championship.

On the ground, Turner finished with 89 yards on 19 carries.

Rivercrest led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 20-7 at halftime and 38-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Through nine games of the regular season, Turner has completed 117 of 177 passes for 2,473 yards with 31 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,129 yards and 15 touchdowns on 129 carries.

Rank 'em

For the second consecutive season, Bryant went through the regular-season schedule as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 team without a loss.

The Hornets finished the 2020 regular season at 9-0 with a commanding 70-33 victory over Conway on Friday night. Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter threw four touchdown passes for the Hornets, who have won a state-best 25 games overall and have won 20 regular-season games in a row since October 2018.

Joining the top five for the first time this season is Pulaski Academy at No. 5.

The Bruins didn't play Friday night as their game against Jacksonville was canceled because of Jacksonville's covid-19 situation. But Pulaski Academy (9-0, 6-0 5A-Central) has been one of the state's top teams in 2020 in part because of its quarterback rotation of senior Nolen Bruffett and junior Charlie Fiser, along with junior running back Joe Himon.

For the Super Six rankings, Hot Springs Lakeside enters at No. 6 in Class 5A. The Rams (6-3, 4-1) will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South Conference in the Class 5A playoffs.

Prairie Grove (9-1, 6-1 4A-1) is No. 6 in Class 4A after defeating Elkins 28-20 on Friday night.

Also, Dierks (9-1, 5-0 2A-7) joins the Class 2A Super Six for the first time this season thanks to a 46-0 victory over Lafayette County on Thursday night.