Razorbacks' second-half act a joy to behold

Whatever was said, drawn up or discussed at halftime by Sam Pittman needs to be part of his repertoire as much as turning up the jukebox.

The Arkansas Razorbacks completely and totally flipped the script from the first half to beat the Tennessee Volunteers 24-13 on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

They so dominated the Vols in the third quarter that they could have claimed the Great Smoky Mountains as part of the Ozarks.

What has happened to the Razorbacks football program in the past year is a borderline miracle.

Unable to win a conference game the two previous seasons, the University of Arkansas is 3-3 and has a legitimate shot at its first bowl game since 2016 this year.

The Hogs were picked to finish last in the SEC West in the preseason. Many predicted they would go winless.

That's all ancient history.

Arkansas scored 24 third-quarter points, amassing 257 yards of offense, while the defense held Tennessee to just 16 yards.

Coming out of halftime, Pittman was asked about Arkansas' offense. Trailing 13-0, he said his team has to realize it can line up and run the ball.

Talk about misdirection.

In the third quarter, Feleipe Franks passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. The first possession of the half set the tempo with a 17-play, 75-yard drive that ended in the end zone when Franks found Mike Woods.

The next two drives covered a combined 148 yards on five total plays, with Franks hitting Blake Kern for a 6-yard score on the first one.

On the next one, Trelon Smith peeled off a 22-yard run and then Franks calmly stepped left away from a rush, found Treylon Burks at the 15, and he raced in for a 59-yard touchdown to make it 21-13 with 4:13 to go in the quarter. The Hogs still had enough time to drive 49 yards for a 48-yard field goal before the end of the quarter.

Before the turnaround, Tennessee started out more like Alabama than a 2-3 team riding a three-game losing streak.

After two possessions they led 10-0 and had 133 yards of offense to just 31 for the Razorbacks, who had one possession in the first 16:25 of the game.

The Vols' first drive was just 42 yards before they settled for a 50-yard field goal.

The second possession was a declaration of strength and size, which is what Tennessee's offensive line brought to the table.

Tennessee used 8:29 of the clock to drive 81 yards -- 73 on the ground -- on 16 plays. They converted three third downs and took a 10-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run.

It wasn't looking good for the Hogs, who so far this season have not lost two consecutive games after finishing a combined 4-20 the past two seasons.

The Razorbacks almost answered by driving to the UT 3 for a first and goal. They ended up at fourth and goal from the 4, where they missed a 21-yard field goal.

Arkansas' defense stopped the Vols on a couple of possessions, but not before the Vols added a 48-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead at the break.

Not getting the Volunteers off the field on third down was huge on all of the visitor's scoring drives. The Hogs allowed UT to convert 4 of 7 third downs as the Volunteers built their halftime lead.

The game was closer than what was on the scoreboard in the first half, but Tennessee's offense was on the field 19:56, which limited the Hogs to 10:04. That's a long time to play defense.

Arkansas held the ball for almost 17 minutes in the second half, and the difference was astounding. And so were the results.