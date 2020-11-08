Senior leadership a strength for Mayflower Eagles

The Mayflower Eagles made it to the Class 3A state semifinals last year, losing to Osceola, so head coach Brent Stallings said to repeat that success will take some doing.

“I think we are capable of doing it,” said Stallings, who is in his 38th year at Mayflower. “If we can stay healthy and blend together, we have a chance to have a great season.”

Returning this year is senior Braxtyn McCuien, who averaged a double-double a year ago with 19.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals. Stallings said McCuien has the size and ability to play on the next level.

Also returning this year is Westin Pickell, who averaged 9 points and 6.3 rebounds a year ago. He also had 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The coach said Pickell has worked hard on his game and “should have a great year and get some attention.” Brandon Patterson and Dalton Crumley will also contribute to Mayflower’s post play.

“Our team strengths will be the leadership of our seniors, which include Braxtyn, Westin, Brandon, Caleb Babb and Clint Leslie,” Stallings said. “We will have good size, shooting, ball-handling and rebounding.

“We should have a well-balanced team.”

Sophomores Kaleb Moody, Brailon Davis and Jailon Davis, even though they are mostly unproven, the coach said, will start at the perimeter. Junior B.J. Gilliam will also spend time at the wing.

“I feel we have plenty of ball-handling and people who are capable of doing the job,” Stallings said.

He said conference opponents Baptist Prep and Jessieville will have strong teams this year and will be the games to watch. He said nonconference opponents Stuttgart, Valley Springs, Pottsville, Pulaski Academy, Vilonia and Earle will also be ones to watch.

“I expect us to have a great season,” Stallings said. “We have the tools to go to state and make some noise.

“Staying healthy and COVID-19 free will be a challenge, as it will for everyone.”