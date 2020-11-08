Senior-led Mayflower Lady Eagles have high hopes

The Mayflower girls basketball team has high expectations coming into the season. The Lady Eagles lost in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament last season, and the experience left a bad taste in the players’ mouths, head coach Coty Storms said.

“We are a year older and more experienced,” said Storms, who is in his second season as head coach at Mayflower. “The kids are motivated to perform at a high level.”

Returning this year is senior Jenna McMillen, a guard who can “really shoot it, is very competitive and averaged double figures last year,” Storms said. He said McMillen has received an offer from National Park College in Hot Springs, as well as some interest from other schools.

“Senior guard Kierra Fulton can attack the basket and is a really good defender and has committed to Delta State University [in Mississippi],” the coach said. “We have a really great group of guards who can all shoot it and are interchangeable, which helps create opportunities for us to be successful.

“They all take pride on the defensive end.”

Senior forward Kennedi Dawn returns at the post, where she dominated the offensive glass and is becoming more and more comfortable on the offensive end, Storms said. He said senior forward Kamiah Turner, who has also received some interest from colleges, is an all-state player and averaged a double-double last season.

“She is very tough to guard and is very versatile, can step out and can shoot it,” Storms said. “She also has great footwork on the inside.

“We are expecting big things out of both of them. A lot of teams focus on stopping Kamiah, which creates a lot of opportunities for Kennedi.”

Storms also said he expects big things out of senior Mason Otts, who also plays softball for the Lady Eagles. He said senior BreKayla Davis is a “big guard who will draw attention from area schools.” She moved in this summer from Maumelle and is expected to contribute, the coach said.

“We have a lot of experience, and we take pride in our defense,” Storms said. “We can also score in a lot of different ways.”

Storms said that as a result of their lack of depth, it will be imperative for the Lady Eagles to stay out of foul trouble.

“We did a good job of creating a really tough nonconference schedule that will be very challenging but will also prepare us for postseason play,” Storms said. “We wanted to play teams where we could see a lot of different looks that really create competition.”

Storms said Mayflower has a lot of seniors with major experience.

“They made it to the state tournament last year for the first time in school history,” he said. “They are hungry and motivated for great things.”