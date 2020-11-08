Springdale celebration honors Mexican traditions, lost loved ones

Shakira Rodriguez (left) puts the finishing makeup touches Saturday Nov. 7 2020 on Emma Martinez at their Dia de los Muertos booth at Shiloh Square in Springdale. The two sold nutrition and beauty products at the celebration. Go to nwaonline.com/201108Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

SPRINGDALE -- Deceased loved ones were honored Saturday through the colorful traditions of the fifth annual Day of the Dead Celebration at Shiloh Square in Springdale.

The event was offered by nonprofit organizations Latin Art Organization of Arkansas and Downtown Springdale, said Araceli Lopez, the Latin Art Organization's director.

The Day of the Dead, el Dia de los Muertos, is a holiday in which families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief, festive reunion, according to History.com.

Lopez said there are often misconceptions about the Day of the Dead in Western culture and that people often mistake it as being affiliated with black magic or Halloween.

"It's a tradition we have in Mexico," she said, adding participants don't believe the spirits of loved ones are physically present. "It's only remembering the people who died and honoring them," she said.

The holiday includes a blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, and is typically celebrated Nov. 1-2, according to History.com.

Lopez said organizers opted to have the celebration Saturday to avoid competing with Halloween and celebrating the holiday during the workweek.

The festivities included food vendors, dancing, singing and mariachi performances, about 30 vendors showcasing their wares and a procession of catrinas, she said.

The procession is named after La Calavera Catrina, Mexico's grand dame of death, according to History.com.

Saturday's march featured a parade of about 50 people who walked around Shiloh Square, most of them wearing colorful costumes and face paint inspired by artistic depictions of La Calavera Catrina.

The event was held outside because of the covid-19 pandemic, Lopez said, adding that a community altar was added in the square for the first time this year to honor those who've died during the pandemic.

"We usually have a small altar for the people who are on staff," she said.

The altar was built on a segment of the square's stairs and featured a mosaic pathway of flowers made from brightly colored corn, rice and beans, as well as photos of loved ones, portions of food, candles, flowers and multicolored crystal skulls.

Kassandra Rodriguez, 18, of Springdale said she took her 10-year-old brother, Mateo, to the event to honor the memory of their great-grandfather, who died when she was about 7.

She said there's value in attending the event to help people retain connections to their family, history and traditions.

Lopez said the event also helps educate people who aren't familiar with the celebration and some of its customs.

An approximately 11-mile Day of the Dead bicycling event from the square around Lake Fayetteville and back was offered for the first time this year to help further the understanding of the holiday for those who may not have previously celebrated it, said Olivia Barrza, founder of the nonprofit Arkansas Latinas Bike.

"We just want to bridge the gap between cultures," she said, adding that the popularity of biking in Northwest Arkansas made the bike ride a natural way to do so.

About 50 people participated in the ride, said Monica Gonzalez, an event volunteer.

"I feel like we can learn something from the Mexican community," said Kelly Helmers of Rogers, who participated in the ride and noted how festive the event was. "It's such a celebratory holiday," she said.

Anita Doney, 64, of Bentonville also participated in the ride and said she visited Mexico City about three years ago for the Day of the Dead celebration and was grateful to have the opportunity to observe the holiday locally.

"Any chance I get to share in other cultures, I'm going to take it," she said.