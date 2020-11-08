SOCCER

ASU women advance to championship

Olivia Smith scored the lone goal Friday to lift Arkansas State University over Georgia State 1-0 in Foley, Ala.

Smith's goal came in the 33rd minute. Haley Husted placed a corner kick in front of the net, which found the head of Julianna Coates. Her header found Smith, who sent the ball through the bottom right corner of the net.

ASU (10-1-1) has shut out 10 opponents this season and has outshot 12 consecutive opponents, holding an 11-7 advantage over the Panthers (10-3-2).

The Red Wolves face South Alabama in the championship match at 1 p.m. Central today.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR clinches series sweep

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock won its third consecutive match Saturday after a 3-1 (18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17) victory over Louisiana-Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

Laura Jansen had 16 kills and 16 digs for the Trojans (4-13, 4-12 Sun Belt Conference), while Alyssa Nayar added 34 assists and a career-high 21 digs. Leigh Maher chipped in with 17 digs for UALR, which is now 37-3 all-time against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Warhawks (1-20, 0-15) were led by Cali Assaley's 15 kills and 16 digs, while Haley Coulter added 10 kills and 13 digs.

ASU upset bid falls short

Arkansas State University won the first two sets in Saturday's match against Texas State in Jonesboro, but the Bobcats won the final three to earn the victory.

The Red Wolves (8-8, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference) recorded a season-high 16 blocks, but the Bobcats (19-1, 14-0) got 30 kills from Janell Fitzgerald in winning the final three sets.

Macey Putt led ASU with 16 kills and 14 digs, Tatum Ticknor had a match-high 24 digs with 6 assists and 1 service ace. Lauren Musante had a team-high 23 assists and Julianna Cramer added 19.

Emily DeWalt dished out 52 assists with 17 digs for Texas State. Kayla Granado had a match-high 22 digs, and Lauren Teske and Michelle Foster chipped in with 10 digs each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services