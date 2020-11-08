Little Rock Notebook

Virtual college fair

openings available

The city has 500 openings for students to attend a free virtual college fair with 28 historically Black colleges and universities on Friday.

Students will be able to ask questions, get more information about the institutions and have the chance to receive on-the-spot scholarship offers, the city announced Wednesday.

To sign up, students can visit: littlerock.gov/city-administration/city-departments/community-programs/hbcu-fall-virtual-college-fair/.

The cost of 500 Little Rock students attending the event is covered by a private donation as well as $350 in revenue from concessions sold at the West Central Community Center.

7 Arkansans' art

on public display

A new temporary public art installation that features work from seven young Arkansans was installed in downtown Little Rock last week.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership selected seven artists age 23 and under to complete a mural relating to the events of 2020, a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as protests for racial equity. The completed pieces were installed in Baker's Alley, behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Each work was completed on a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood provided by the downtown nonprofit. The art will be displayed for up to six months.

• Cencerity Burton of Little Rock.

• Alyssa Chaffin of Little Rock.

• Adaja Cooper of Mabelvale.

• Anna Darragh of Little Rock.

• Jalache Davis of Little Rock.

• Kristin Hughes of Dardanelle.

• Kathryn Langston of Conway.

"We were blown away by each of the submissions," Carol Worley, chairman of the partnership's public spaces committee, said in a news release. "This goes to show what young, raw talent we have here in Arkansas when it comes to creating art."

City seeks input

on greenway idea

The city is seeking input on creation of its Tri-Creek greenway, a bicycle and pedestrian corridor that will connect Kanis, Boyle and Hindman parks.

Residents can visit tri.lrprsurvey.org to share ideas.

The city is using a new online engagement tool from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) that allows residents to comment directly on the greenway's development.