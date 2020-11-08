Virtual just doesn't feel real

After seven months of two-

dimensional Zoom meetings, my book club recently got together in person. It happened on a warm fall evening at the scenic Rockwater Marina on the north side of the Arkansas River.

Social distancing was a given, and instead of the host providing our customary menu of wine and dessert (based on the maxim that life is uncertain: eat dessert first), each of us brought our own refreshments. And wore real clothes, instead of yoga pants and baggy pullovers.

We sat in a circle of comfortable Adirondack chairs at least six feet apart, watched the honking Canada geese flying overhead, admired the view of Venus, and joined in a spirited discussion of "Exit West," a brief novel that mixes practical elements of migration with the physical and psychological challenges of escaping war-torn countries, the resulting feelings of alienation, and a remarkably realistic fantasy device involving magic doors that appear out of nowhere and allow desperate refugees to find their ways to new lives in new places.

Zoom is OK for collaborating with newspaper colleagues, but not for a discussion among nine women that relies as much on body language, side conversations, subtle shifts in facial expressions, and tone of voice. So much of all that is lost when a group is divided into flat little squares on a computer or tablet or phone screen.

Gathering with this group of smart, involved, educated, opinionated and funny women in real time and in a real place was ridiculously energizing. We learned that two of our cohort, who had been unemployed thanks to the covid-caused economic downturn, found decent new jobs. One of them got married last weekend. Another updated us on the situation of her college-freshman daughter, who recently relocated to a Harvard dorm and was having an experience far different than any of us had years ago when we first embarked on higher education.

My husband, who teaches a LifeQuest film class, agrees that the real thing is far superior to the virtual thing. His usual approach to these classes, which he's conducted for years at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, involves wandering up and down rows of engaged participants as they're watching the movie of the week. He's asking questions, answering questions, sharing discussion points, refereeing differences of opinion, and now and then flat-out lecturing them.

With Zoom, he's pretty much reduced to lecturing. They're welcome to use the Zoom Chat function to make comments, but nobody does. The situation devolves into teacher versus students, with no one willing to stand out from the student crowd. He's enjoyed the adventure of figuring out the logistics of making this work, but he'd much rather go back to the face-to-face way it used to be.

Apparently we humans don't thrive unless we get to spend time around each other.

Although my little household protects itself against possible exposure to covid-19 by staying out of restaurants and bars and other enclosed spaces, we get our fellow-human fix by welcoming friends to take an occasional seat on our porch in the early evenings, knock back some bourbon and snacks (hummus is my friend, as are sliced pepperoni, carrot sticks and whatever cheese is on sale at the grocery), and talk for an hour or more.

We've done this about 10 times since the pandemic shut down our social lives, and can't imagine going on without such gatherings. Recently one of our guests brought a bottle of bourbon to share, taking it home at the conclusion of the evening; another handed over a plate of homemade cookies that they had plenty of at home--both truly communal moves.

The outright gushing of thanks from us and from our guests when we reluctantly call a halt to these nights makes it clear that this is much-needed relief for everyone. A recent potluck among the residents of our pocket neighborhood netted similar results. Even if it hadn't, the caramel apple pie and spinach quiche made it worthwhile.

What to do when it gets colder? That's what down jackets are for. The bourbon and good company will do the rest.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

