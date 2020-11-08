Wine & Roses jazz trio serves up Marley, Withers in virtual venue

Tim Anthony is the vocalist and keyboard player for the band Wine & Roses. The group played a live-streamed concert for the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ Live@5 segment Friday evening. (Special to The Commercial)

Grab a glass of your favorite libation and the most comfortable seat in the house before turning into Wine & Roses playing Live@5. Lean back with eyes closed as the jazz trio runs through a number of Bob Marley and Bill Withers covers.

At times they weave songs like Marley's "Get Up Stand Up" and Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" together.

"Music is music no matter the style," said Saboor Salaam, saxophone player, soon after the concert started.

They also included songs such as "Over the Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole and made famous by Judy Garland, along with Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful Life."

While livestreaming with about 417 listeners on Facebook, Elder Edna Morgan commented, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. I love that song," while Tanjala Rouse-Richardson wrote, "Love it!"

Salaam ended the evening with the observation, "Music transcends all cultures, all ethnicities and all worlds," before launching into two Elvis Presley signature songs.

Shakeelah Rahmaan, public programs coordinator for the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, said the group has been together since 2002, and in addition to Salaam, Tim Anthony is the vocalist of the group and plays keyboard and Braeden Miller plays drums.

Wine & Roses is originally from Arkansas, but while living in Memphis, the members came together when the Peabody Hotel was looking for a jazz band. The band played live at the arts center on Friday -- just not in front of a live audience. But that didn't seem to matter.

"Listening to the group perform is an enjoyable way to spend a Friday evening," said Rachel Miller, the arts and science center's executive director.

Although a live, on-site venue in the past, the arts and science center is now streaming its monthly Live@5 intimate concerts on Facebook.

Going viral

Live@5 has been a program mainstay at the center for years and one of the longest-running, but the pandemic caused an upset because the live concerts were held in the close quarters, much like a small bar, of the Catherine M. Bellamy Theatre.

It placed the audience near the musicians, who were most often local artists, but that will not work these days, Rahmaan said.

The pandemic halted the event for a few months and prompted the decision to offer the event virtually, she said.

"It has been a process navigating technology and moving into virtual territory with Live @ 5," said Rahmaan, who books the bands.

She has been overseeing virtual performances since May, with some more successful than others. A few include performances byPaul Morphis and Damen Tolbert.

The program is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc. of Pine Bluff.

"All of our bands are great and are favorites of the community," Rahmaan said.

Although the viewers can watch the concerts at no cost, the center is accepting donations.

It's not too late to enjoy Friday's Wine & Roses performance at the arts and science center's Facebook page, and May and August Live@5 concerts are available at https://www.asc701.org/virtual-programming/concerts.