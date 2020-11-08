Young guards to lead Harding Academy Lady Wildcats

As a Harding Academy freshman McKenney Sheffield dribbles past an Osceola defender during the first round of the regional tournament Feb. 26. Sheffield started 18 games as a freshman, averaging 8 points and 3 rebounds per game.

The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats graduated a ton of talent and experience, head coach Rusty Garner said. However, this team will do nothing but improve all season, he said.

“We open the year with a bunch of home games, which will gives us a tremendous opportunity to grow,” said Garner, who is starting his 14th season as head coach at Harding. “We expect to be a very competitive team when it matters most — late in the season.”

Returning this year is sophomore Calle Citty, who started all 33 games as a freshman, averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Sophomore McKenney Sheffield started 18 games as a freshman and averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Senior Claire Collins started 15 games her junior year but missed the last three games with a knee injury.

The coach said some of the young guards have already begun gaining interest from colleges.

“All three of them played a major part in last season’s 28 wins and will have expanded roles this season,” Garner said.

Freshman Kloey Fullerton joins the team this year after posting the leading 3-point percentage in school a year ago in junior high. Sophomores Addie Neal and Sarah Davis are expected to contribute as well, Garner said.

Junior Alaya Darden and sophomores Anna Snow and Camryn Sivia round out the guard rotation, the coach said.

Senior Matti Clements appeared in 23 games last year and “is a steadying force for the team on and off the floor,” Garner said.

“Senior Carson McFatridge appeared in 20 games as a junior and averaged 1.5 points per game,” the coach said. “Sophomore Eva Abraham will see minutes this season as a post player with tremendous upside.”

He said junior Bailey Jeffrey has gotten better each year and proves an additional post presence.

“Our guard play, while young, will be a strength,” Garner said. “The team has length and athleticism at many spots.

“We always expect team chemistry to be a strong point. The potential for growth in this group is a strength.”

He said Harding Academy has some youth at some places and lack of experience at other spots that the team will have to overcome. He said the conference games against Bald Knob, Riverview, Rose Bud and Pangburn are always fun games.

“Plenty of people on our schedule will be tough, and we will be challenged multiple ways, multiple nights,” Garner said. “We are excited about the challenges ahead of us.”

As always, the No. 1 goal for Harding is to “represent our program, our families, our school and our faith in the right way,” the coach said.

“This will be a fun team to coach,” Garner said.