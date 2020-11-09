Grown: What is Affordable Care Act open enrollment and how does it work in Arkansas?

The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a computer screen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Washington. Open enrollment starts Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Drawing near the end of the calendar year means Arkansans once again have the option to obtain insurance through the Affordable Care Act — but what does that actually mean? Here are answers to some of the most fundamental questions.

What is the Affordable Care Act?

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, was a bill passed and signed into federal law in 2010. The law was largely aimed at helping insure those who do not have health insurance but make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, government-provided health coverage for the lowest income Americans.

The law also allowed states to expand Medicaid to include more people.

How does it affect Arkansas?

To comply with the law, the state vets plans from commercial insurers that will be offered to Arkansans through the federal portal healthcare.gov. The Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace team also publicizes open enrollment information and provides support for prospective enrollees, said Bruce Donaldson, marketplace compliance coordinator.

Arkansas also chose to be a part of the Medicaid expansion, which led to the creation of the Arkansas Works program. It provides insurance for people who don't qualify for traditional Medicaid but make too little to be adequately assisted by subsidies on the marketplace alone.

Who qualifies for insurance through the marketplace?

Almost anyone can buy insurance through the marketplace, but only certain people qualify for “premium tax credits” or subsidies to reduce the cost of premiums (the amount a person pays each month to have a health insurance plan).

Donaldson said if an individual is not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare and does not have a “group plan” (typically employer-provided health insurance), they may be eligible for a tax credit.

Their expected annual income and household size will determine whether they are eligible for a credit and how large the credit would be.

Most people who have the option to get insurance through their workplace do not qualify for tax credits, though they could still purchase a plan through the marketplace if they wanted to.

However, Donaldson said there is an exception to those people’s exclusion from credits: if an individual’s job offers insurance but its premium is greater than 9.78% of their monthly income, they are eligible for credits.

Overall, Donaldson said 80-85% of people who have purchased insurance through the marketplace received some kind of tax credit.

Chantel Allbritton, insurance program manager for Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace, added that children can be on their parents’ marketplace plan until they are 26.

Who qualifies for coverage under the Medicaid expansion program Arkansas Works?

Arkansans ages 19-64 who have a household income of up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level for their household size may be eligible for Arkansas Works.

The Federal Poverty Level for 2020.

The program was created with a work requirement for recipients, but the rule is currently suspended because of a court case challenging the requirement, Department of Human Services spokeswoman Amy Webb said.

Do I have to be a U.S. citizen to use the marketplace or receive coverage through Arkansas Works?

It is not necessary to be a citizen to get insurance through the marketplace, but one must be lawfully living in the United States, Donaldson said.

The criteria allow documented immigrants, refugees and others to access the marketplace, Donaldson said, including Marshallese people living in the U.S. He said although Marshallese people in the United States generally do not qualify for Medicaid, they do qualify for tax credits on the marketplace.

Arkansas Works covers generally only citizens and legal residents who have been in the country for at least five years. Webb said that means the program generally does not cover Marshallese people, though there are exceptions.

How do the plans work?

The plans in the marketplace and used by Arkansas Works are from major commercial insurers, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield. The commercial plans function largely the same way most health insurance plans do.

Marketplace enrollees pay a monthly premium to have the plan, while Arkansas Works enrollees may pay a $13 premium or have no premium, Webb said.

Different plans have different deductibles, which is an amount of money a patient must pay before insurance starts covering care. The plans may also have copays, which is a set amount a patient pays for certain types of care such as specialist appointments. Insurance covers the rest of the cost of the appointment or visit.

Webb said a small number of people enrolled in Arkansas Works receive Medicaid coverage, rather than commercial insurance, based on their individual needs.

What is open enrollment?

Open enrollment is a period of the year during which people can purchase coverage on the marketplace. This year, open enrollment is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Allbritton said coverage goes into effect Jan. 1 and lasts for the calendar year.

Arkansas Works does not have open enrollment and accepts applicants year-round.

Can I enroll on the marketplace any other time of year?

Allbritton said individuals can qualify to purchase insurance on the marketplace outside of open enrollment when certain life events occur. Qualifying incidents include losing a job, getting married, having a child or losing health insurance.

How do I enroll in a marketplace plan or apply to Arkansas Works?

Donaldson said enrollees can use healthcare.gov to get marketplace coverage. If a person applying on the marketplace should actually be receiving Arkansas Works coverage, the website will direct them to that application, he said, and the same is true if someone applies to Arkansas Works but should actually be on the marketplace.

“It’s really a no-wrong-door policy,” Donaldson said.

For the marketplace, the state also offers a helpline through a partnership with Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care at (844) 355-3262. People will get in touch with a “navigator” who can help enroll the person over the phone or connect them with someone to meet face-to-face in their community for assistance, Donaldson said.

Arkansans can also use the federal call center at (800) 318-2596 to get assistance with the marketplace, and Donaldson said that service is available in any language. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can use TTY at (855) 889-4325.

For Arkansas Works, Webb said applicants call (855) 372-1084 or visit arkansasworks.ar.gov.