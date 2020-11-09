HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs begin

Bryant running back Jamarien Bracy (3) tries to avoid Conway safety Ashton Waller (6) during Friday night's game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

There were plenty of fits and starts — just as we knew there would be in this year of the virus — but we have somehow made it to the playoffs in high school football.

Brackets were released Saturday with 28 teams listed on that day as having opted out of the playoffs.

There will be games in all six classifications this Friday.

Class 7A, 6A and 2A will play first-round games.

There will be what are known as play-in games in Class 5A, 4A and 3A.

Last Friday, Bryant continued to make its mark as one of the best teams in the state’s history with a 70-33 victory over Conway.

The six No. 1 teams in the various classifications are familiar names in high school football in this state: Bryant, Greenwood, Pulaski Academy, Shiloh Christian, Harding Academy and Fordyce.

Here are the updated rankings as the playoffs commence:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood North Little Rock Wynne Little Rock Parkview Lake Hamilton Shiloh Christian Conway

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Conway Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Little Rock Parkview Lake Hamilton Sylvan Hills Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Harrison Texarkana Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Stuttgart Nashville Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie McGehee Rison

CLASS 2A