NFL NOTEBOOK

MILESTONES

Kansas City's 33-31 victory over Carolina was the 230th for Andy Reid, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for fifth most in NFL history. ... The Chiefs have scored at least 23 points in 23 consecutive games, an NFL record. ... Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw four more TD passes to beat Hall of Famer Dan Marino's mark for fewest games to 100. Mahomes did it in 40 games, while Marino needed 44. ... Houston's J.J. Watt got the 100th sack of his career when he stripped Jacksonville's Jake Luton in the fourth quarter of a 27-25 win. Watt became the 35th player in NFL history to reach the century mark and the first to accomplish the feat for the Texans.

STREAKS & STATS

Atlanta improved to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris, who replaced the fired Dan Quinn. ... Both wins this season by the New York Giants (2-7) have come against Washington. The two victories for Houston (2-6) have come vs. Jacksonville. ... Buffalo's Josh Allen equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing in a 44-34 win over Seattle, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. ... The Seahawks' 44 points allowed in a 44-34 loss at Buffalo were the most in Coach Pete Carroll's 11 seasons in Seattle and the most for the franchise since a 48-10 loss at Green Bay on Dec. 27, 2009. It was just the eighth time since Week 9 of the 2011 season the Carroll-led Seahawks have lost by 10 points or more. ... Detroit lost its ninth consecutive division game and fell to 2-13 against the NFC North under Coach Matt Patricia. He's 0-5 against Minnesota. ... Baltimore's first win in Indianapolis helped extend their league-high road winning streak to 10 and ended a stretch of 20 consecutive losses when trailing at halftime. The Ravens also surpassed Denver for the most consecutive games with 20 or more points in NFL history with 31. The Ravens have hit the mark 31 straight times, one more than the Broncos from 2012-14.

DESERT DUEL

Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start and the Dolphins rallied in the fourth quarter for a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Miami (5-3) has won four consecutive games. The Cardinals (5-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped. The 22-year-old Tagovailoa was on the winning end of an action-packed duel with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished with 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 106 yards rushing on 11 carries. Arizona's Zane Gonzalez was short on a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game with 1:53 left.

BIG MAC IS BACK

Christian McCaffrey, just back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for six weeks, scored from 1 yard with 1:26 to go in Carolina's 33-31 loss at Kansas City. McCaffrey finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, while catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score. He has 10 career games with at least 10 receptions, the most by a running back in NFL history. McCaffrey also has nine career games with both a TD run and catch, breaking a tie with Chuck Foreman for the most such games in a player's first four seasons.

COMEBACK CONTINUES

Alex Smith replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen and connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days, to cut the New York' Giants' lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter. But Smith threw two interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat for Washington. Allen injured his left ankle late in the first quarter, forcing Smith into just his second NFL game since gruesomely breaking his right leg in November 2018. Allen's left leg bent the wrong way on a sack by Jabrill Peppers, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and there was an air cast on it as he was carted off. Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, the TD and three interceptions.

DALVIN COOK-ING

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook ran for a career-best 206 yards in a 34-20 win over Detroit, and finished with a personal-high 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He had 226 yards from scrimmage and four TDs last week, making him the third player in NFL history -- joining Jim Brown (1963) and Deuce McAllister (2003) -- with at least 225 yards from scrimmage and two scores in consecutive games. Cook is also the sixth player, and first since Emmitt Smith in 1994, to run for a score in each of his first seven games of a season.

SIDELINED

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter Sunday against Minnesota to undergo concussion protocol after being struck in the head during a sack. After the game, Stafford was cleared of concussion protocol. The frustrating exit ended a week in which Stafford wasn't allowed to practice before coming off the covid-19 reserve list on Saturday. ... Washington's Kyle Allen dislocated his left ankle late in the first quarter against the New York Giants, forcing Alex Smith into just his second NFL game since gruesomely breaking his right leg in November 2018. ... In Indianapolis, the Baltimore Ravens lost five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to a left calf injury in the first quarter of a 24-10 win over the Colts. ... Indianapolis Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle left in the first half with a concussion.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates after scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-20. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)