Pulaski County panel to meet on review of ballots; 2 House races in question

Election officials create duplicate ballots Thursday in Little Rock to replace and tabulate defective and damaged ballots from Tuesday’s election. More photos at arkansasonline.com/116ballots/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Pulaski County Election Commission has scheduled a meeting that will begin at 5:30 p.m. today regarding its preliminary review of provisional ballots that will help determine the outcome of two state House of Representative races.

The meeting will be accessible to the public via the election commission’s Youtube channel.

Since last week, election workers in the state’s most populous county have been reviewing absentee ballots that voting machines were unable to read. The workers have manually entered the results in order for them to be tabulated.

The winners of the presidential, U.S. Senate and 2nd Congressional District contests at the top of the ballot in Tuesday’s general election in Arkansas were no longer in doubt two days later. However, the ballots that have yet to be tabulated — including the remakes that were being processed — have the potential to influence the winner in a pair of close races for the state House of Representatives.

Those races, which involve two incumbents, are:

• District 32: Incumbent Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, against Democrat Ashley Hudson. District 32 includes a portion of Pulaski County.

• District 38: Incumbent Rep. Carlton Wing , R-North Little Rock, against Democrat Matthew Stallings. District 38 includes parts of North Little Rock and a portion of Pulaski County.