Saints breeze by Brady's Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place in the NFC South with a 38-3 rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
The three-time defending division champion won their fifth consecutive game, intercepting Brady three times and completing a season sweep of the Bucs (6-3), who also suffered a double-digit loss at New Orleans in Week 1.
The Saints (6-2) weren't perfect -- turning the ball over twice themselves -- however the offense was extremely efficient with receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup, and the defense playing its best game of the season.
Brees was 26-of-32 passing, including first-half touchdown throws of 14 yards to Tre'Quan Smith, 8 yards to Adam Trautman and 12 yards to Sanders, who missed the previous two games while on the covid-19 list. The 41-year-old added a 3-yarder to Josh Hill to make it 38-0 with just over nine minutes remaining.
Brees regained the league career TD pass lead with 654, three more than the 43-year-old Brady, who had thrown for 17 touchdowns and just one interception over his previous six games. The Saints intercepted Brady twice in a 34-23 season-opening win, with Janoris Jenkins returning one for a TD.
Defensive Tackle David Onyemata and safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins picked off Brady this time -- the last on a throw the six-time Super Bowl threw wildly into the middle of the field as scrambled to avoid a relentless pass rush.
Brady was sacked three times and finished 22 of 38 for 209 yards, including 3 completions for 31 yards to Antonio Brown, who made his debut for Tampa Bay in his return from an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
The Bucs ran the ball just five times, including Blaine Gabbert's kneel-down on the final snap of the night.
The Saints scored on five of their first six possessions to build a 31-0 halftime lead, and the Bucs were fortunate the biggest first-half deficit of Brady's career wasn't larger.
Jared Cook fumbled at the Bucs 2 with the Saints looking to build on an early 7-0 lead. But with Tampa Bay's offense sputtering and one of the league's stingiest defenses unable to slow down Brees, New Orleans pressed on.
Brady's first interception, ending a Bucs franchise-record streak of 200 consecutive pass attempts without a pick, led to Alvin Kamara's 1-yard TD run that made it 28-0 midway through the second quarter.
The Saints outgained the Bucs 241 yards to 36 up to that point. They added Will Lutz's 36-yard field goal and a second interception, with Marcus Williams snaring a deep throw intended for Brown in the closing minutes of the opening half.
Tampa Bay avoided a shutout with Ryan Succop's 48-yard field goal with 5:52 remaining.