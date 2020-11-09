Stories showcased on PB native's show

Epiphany "Big Piph" Morrow, a hip-hop ambassador from Pine Bluff who conducted events in more than 10 countries, is using his experience to highlight the entrepreneurs, culinarians and all-around creatives across Arkansas.

Arkansas PBS will showcase these stories in the digital series "The Glow With Big Piph" premiering at 10 a.m. Tuesday at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. The series will continue Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through Dec. 15.

Big Piph is a hip-hop adventurer, Stanford-educated, world-traveling, motivational speaking artist and musician, according to a news release.

"In 'The Glow With Big Piph,' Piph celebrates minority creatives and artisans as they make The Natural State a little more vibrant and diverse," according to the release.

Season one will focus on a fashion designer, an entrepreneur, a poet, a multi-multifaceted artist, art activists and a vegan chef -- pulling back the curtain on their creative processes and seeing what makes them glow.

"My work is often inspired by the community in which I'm submerged," Big Piph said. "That's why working with Arkansas PBS on this show is a perfect fit. I get to interview and highlight many of the Black creatives, entrepreneurs and activists who influence me."

Episodes in the series will include:

• Korto Momolu -- Big Piph visits with Korto Momolu, who earned a spot on the fifth season of Bravo TV's hit show "Project Runway."

"Her feisty spirit and penchant for vibrant colors earned her the prize of first runner-up at the season's close. Momolu turned that success into an international career in fashion design. She launched her Women Grow fashion line in September 2019 and set the New York City Fashion Week ablaze," according to the release.

• Joshua Asante -- "A modern day Renaissance man, Joshua Asante fronts two local indie bands, Amasa Hines and Velvet Kente. He discusses with Big Piph distributing what he calls 'astral soul' -- a blend of electronic and soul music wherein one can sense the presence of many artistic forebears in fluidity. Asante is also an accomplished photographer whose portraitures present an intimacy to Black culture and create a dialogue between the artist and his audience," according to the release.

• Jamee and Norel McAdoo -- Big Piph is joined by the McAdoo siblings, Jamee and Norel, multifaceted artists whose achievements range from music to writing to poetry.

"They have monetized their talents as published authors, musicians and spoken word artists. In the wake of social unrest across the country, these siblings have been blazing a trail of thoughtful expression and artful activism for a new generation looking to leave the world better than they found it," according to the release.

• Benito Lubazibwa --"Benito Lubazibwa discusses his many entrepreneurial ventures, which are exceptionally influential in Central Arkansas, with Big Piph. Lubazibwa's company, Remix Ideas, is cultivating and empowering first-time idea makers and business owners. Through the Little Rock Night Market, he strives to create avenues and venues for communities of artists and craftsmen from around the world. Each month, the Night Market attracts thousands of eager customers to celebrate artistic diversity," according to the release.

• Elnora Wesley -- "Elnora Wesley began to dabble in veganism as a kid. Now, she brings her unique blend of soul food and vegetables to her restaurant, The House of Mental Eatery. The restaurateur's motto, 'Let food be your medicine,' permeates all her efforts to bring healthy food alternatives to her community. Big Piph visits with Wesley about moving House of Mental from its modest counter-order spot in Little Rock into a full-fledged food truck, taking her mission out to the people," according to the release.

• Chris James -- "Big Piph talks with Chris 'The Journey' James, a national award-winning spoken word poet, author and playwright. His poetry has taken him all over the country, but the place James feels most at home is in North Little Rock at The House of Art, one of Arkansas's poetry venues. As a teacher artist, James hosts teaching workshops that develop writing and performance art for K-12 students. Through teaching spoken word and poetry, James challenges people to value art and speak their truth," according to the release.

Big Piph was raised at Pine Bluff and received his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering at Stanford University.

Big Piph is a renowned TEDx speaker who has worked with various institutions from higher education to corporate to nonprofit sectors including Wharton School of Business, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the National Association of Social Workers.

He connects with young people, working with colleges, high schools and special youth organizations.

After working with numerous nonprofits and leading Global Kids Arkansas, he recently conceived The F.A.M. project as an incubator for high school students at the intersection of community, entrepreneurship and hip-hop, according to the release.

Arkansas PBS delivers daily, local, award-winning productions and classic PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through multiple digital platforms.

Details: myarkansaspbs.org. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).