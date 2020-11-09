Virus hospitalizations in Arkansas hit new record; death toll rises by 23

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas hit a record high on Monday, but the number of new cases fell below 1,000 for the first time in six days.

As of Monday, there were 786 covid-19 patients hospitalized after a record 45 new hospitalizations were reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.

"We continue to see a high level of hospitalizations across the state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "This increase can affect everyone, even those who have not contracted COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to our friends, family, and neighbors to do our part as we fight this virus."

Of those hospitalized, 116 are on ventilators, 13 more than Sunday.

Another 945 new cases were added Monday -- making it the first time in the last six days that daily additions were under 1,000. There were 93 fewer new cases than Sunday's 1,038.

Deaths in the state rose by 23 to a total of 2,108 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.

The number of active cases rose by eight to 12,488 on Monday, after setting a record on Sunday as an increase of 328 brought the state's active-case total to 12,480.

The highest number of new covid-19 cases was reported in Pulaski County with 128, followed by Washington County with 79, Independence County with 75, Sebastian County with 56 and Benton County with 49.

