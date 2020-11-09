Worker bonuses on JPs' agenda

The Jefferson County Quorum Court will consider several changes to appropriations at its meeting this afternoon, chief among them a proposed bonus for many county employees.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Before the start of the quorum court meeting, committee meetings will be held.

An appropriation ordinance in the amount of $328,889, if approved, would be distributed to county employees as performance compensation in the form of a 2020 Jefferson County bonus.

Those funds will be distributed to employees in the following departments: County Judge's Office, Buildings & Ground, Recycling, Solid Waste, Road, MECA, County Clerk, Sixth Division, Reappraisal, Assessor, Circuit Clerk, Tax Collector, District Court. Treasurer, Prosecuting Attorney, the Sheriff's Office, Coroner and First Division.

In a previous meeting, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson asked the justices of the peace to consider bonuses in 2020, saying that he believes the additional pay would boost morale.

Quorum Court members have been supportive of the idea.

Another booster for morale is the progress being made where the future health unit will be.

Last month, the groundbreaking for the Dr. Josetta Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Services Office and the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office was held.

On Friday, work crews were cutting down trees and clearing the land at 3702 S. Hickory St., where the new health unit will be built.

Employees who work in the currently occupied buildings that house these facilities said they are looking forward to the new facilities as they have had to work in what has been called hazardous conditions by Robinson.

Robinson said the buildings are scheduled to be completed within the next 12 months.

On another appropriation matter, Jefferson County Collector Tony Washington said he had discovered that his chief deputy slot, which is funded at $28,000 a year, is paid less than other such positions are paid in other counties.

"After doing a little research, I found that all the other elected officials chief deputy salary slots pay at least $50,000," said Washington.

"I also understand the current situation our county is in as far as budget."

Washington said he would like to get his chief deputy slot raised to $50,000 without putting any financial burden on the county's General Fund.

He is asking the Quorum Court to allow a raise in salary using an alternative funding account.