CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW

Is 1A as wide open as it seems?

Kirby, Viola, West Side Greers Ferry, Norfork, Emerson, Rural Special, and that’s just some of the suspects. There are others, like Mammoth Spring, who have what it takes to make a run. The championship may be won by the team that gets hot at the right time.

How much will covid-19 factor into key games?

The pandemic has toyed with sports throughout the state, so expect games to be canceled or rescheduled at several points in the season. It’s not yet known how it’ll affect league races, but it’s a good bet that it will. That, in turn, will directly lead to questions about district and regional tournaments ahead of state.

Will the Marked Tree and Clarendon girls make a splash?

There is talent in abundance, particularly for a Clarendon team that returns just about everyone from last season’s 18-7 squad. The Lady Lions should coast to the 1A-5 title. Marked Tree is a favorite in the 1A-3, along with Hillcrest and Mammoth Spring.

SOPHOMORE A.J. MCCANDLIS

VIOLA, GUARD

As a freshman, McCandlis showed no fear in the biggest of games. She averaged 15 points in four games during last season’s state tournament, including 16 in the final vs. Kirby. She’s got a lot of help back this year for the Lady Longhorns.

SENIOR MCKENZIE JONES

KIRBY, FORWARD

The senior can change the complexion of a game without putting up big scoring numbers. She passes well and is a rebounding machine, as evident by her performance in last season’s title game. She’ll be looked upon to play big for the reigning champs, who lost several upperclassmen from their title team.

SENIOR HANNAH BRYANT

NORFORK, CENTER

The 6-4 Bryant is a tough matchup for anyone in Class 1A. She has a nice touch around the basket, where many of her points come from. She’s scored well over 1,000 points in her career for Norfork, which will be a factor in the loaded 1A-2.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Senior Kamryn Sutterfield, West Side Greers Ferry; Senior Mellia Johnson, Kingston; Senior Chasity Jones, Emerson; Senior Kassidy McJunkins, Mount Vernon-Enola