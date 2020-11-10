ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Pulitzer-nominated author discusses polarization

Beethoven's birthday

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the approaching 250th birthday of composer Ludwig van Beethoven with a River Rhapsodies concert, "Beethoven's Birthday Bash!", 7 p.m. today, which it will livestream from North Little Rock's St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Violinist Kiril Laskarov and pianist Tatiana Roitman Mann will play Beethoven's "Violin Sonata No. 5" in F major, op.24, and the Rockefeller String Quartet — Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello — will play the "String Quartet No. 7," also in F major, op. 59, No. 1, "Razumovsky." It's free. Visit arkansassymphony.org.

Preservation talk

Fayetteville architects Lisa Skiles and Morganne Weaver will discuss the impact of thoughtful design, using the rehabilitation of two historic buildings in downtown Fayetteville as case studies, in a "Women in Preservation" talk, 3:30-5 p.m. today via Zoom Webinar and the association's YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/yys37umd. Register at tinyurl.com/y3k7uzl5.

'Art on Arkansas'

Artist and veteran Ed Drew will appear on the Arkansas Arts Council's livestream show "Art on Arkansas," 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Facebook page, facebook.com/mosaictemplars/live. For more information, visit arkansasarts.org/blog/Art_Arkansas. "We Hold These Truths: American Veterans in Arkansas," tintype and cyanotypes photos by Drew of Black veterans, remains on display at the center through February. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call (501) 683-3593.

Pulitzer nominee

Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer David R. Goldfield, a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, will address discord in the nation in comparison with other similar periods in history during "Perspectives in History: American Politics in the Age of Polarization," 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The program is free, but registration is required. Visit arkansasstatehousesociety-971033.square.site. The Arkansas State House Society, a young professionals group supporting the Old State House Museum, is putting on the event. Skip Rutherford, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, will moderate and lead a question-and-answer session.

Tim Wise (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Anti-racist writer

Anti-racist writer and educator Tim Wise will give a lecture, titled "Interest Convergence in a Time of Pandemic and Police Brutality: How COVID and Growing Authoritarianism Provide an Opening of Solidarity," at 7 p.m. Monday in the Ida Waldran Auditorium, Old Main, at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The lecture will also stream via the UCA College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Facebook page, Facebook.com/CAHSSUCA. Admission is free. The lecture is part of a two-day residency that will also include a Monday workshop and a Tuesday student lecture and faculty workshop. Wise is the author of eight books including "Dispatches from the Race War," due in December. Visit uca.edu/communication/2020.

Walkies vs. cancer

Puppy Up Foundation, a national nonprofit that raises money for comparative oncology research that benefits pets and people, will hold its 10th annual Puppy Up Little Rock Walk, 1 p.m. Saturday starting at the MacArthur Park Pavilion, across from the Dog Park in downtown Little Rock. Registration starts at 11 a.m. It's $20 per person (free for children 14 and younger, who must be accompanied by an adult); register online at puppyupwalk.org/littlerock or email fran@puppyup.org.. Due to covid-19 precautions, they are discouraging day-of registration.

Toy drive

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Central Arkansas Library System are accepting unopened, new toys through Dec. 1 for the annual Robert "Say" McIntosh Stop the Violence Toy Drive. Drop toys off at the center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, or at any of the library system's Pulaski County branches. The toys will be delivered to children by Dec. 25. Email brian.rodgers@arkansas.gov.

'Unseen Imprints'

"Unseen Imprints," cyanotype photo prints on fabric with other incorporated materials by Little Rock native Trinity Kai reflecting her experiences as a person with albinism, will be on display through Dec. 11 in the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery, on the first floor of Moses-Provine Hall, at Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 245-4655 or email robersoncw@obu.edu.

In lieu of 'Nutcracker'

Ballet Arkansas has had to cancel its annual production of Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" this December because of the coronavirus, but it is not hanging up its toe shoes for the season.

The ballet company is collaborating with the Arkansas Arts Center on "Winter Wonderland," 1-4 p.m. Dec. 12, starting at Sixth and Main streets in downtown Little Rock. "Nutcracker" characters will guide a drive-by, art-infused journey through the "Land of the Sweets," combining live dance performance, storytelling and art history. Admission is free. Register starting Nov. 18 at balletarkansas.org/holidays to receive access to exclusive content, including access to the launch of the Arts Center mobile app. Support comes from the City of Little Rock and ArtPlace.

Also on the ballet company calendar:

◼️"The Magic of the Nutcracker," revisiting decades of "Nutcracker" productions, 7 p.m, Dec. 18, including interviews with performers and the artistic staff. Tickets are $25.

◼️Ballet Arkansas is seeking visual art submissions inspired by movement from artists in grades K-12 for "Winter Art Exhibition," displaying them online in December and highlighting "noteworthy submissions" across its social media. Three winners will design elements of the Ballet Arkansas 2021-22 marketing materials; a grand prize winner will receive a scholarship to the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School. Submit work through Nov. 25 via email: education@balletarkansas.org. Visit balletarkansas.org/art.

◼️Nov. 22-Dec. 20, children can send "Letters to Sugarplum," missives to the Sugar Plum Fairy, via email at sugarplum@balletarkansas.org, providing stories, thoughts and dreams, and will receive a personal answer. Each week leading up to Christmas, letter writers can chat live on Facebook.

◼️The Sugar Plum Fairy will also host "Nutcracker Sweets with Sugar Plum," 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, on Zoom, baking holiday cookies and decorating Mother Ginger's gingerbread house. Admission is free; RSVP is required via balletarkansas.org/holidays. Shopping lists will be sent in advance.

◼️And the Sugar Plum Fairy and Santa Claus will read "Tales of Christmas," Dec. 23, filmed at the Historic Arkansas Museum. Admission is free to the public; RSVP at balletarkansas.org/holidays.