Farmland rezoning makes way through Fayetteville Planning Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposal to turn a family farm near a major interchange on the west side of town into an area in which people could live, work, shop and play narrowly passed the Planning Commission.

Commissioners voted 5-4 Monday to recommend the City Council approve rezoning more than 100 acres southeast of Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive, the site of the Marinoni family farm. The land is zoned mostly for single-family homes up to four units an acre, but has operated as a farm for more than 70 years. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is set to begin an estimated two-year project to overhaul the I-49/Wedington interchange.

The rezoning would change about 85 acres to an urban thoroughfare zone and 23 acres to a community services zone. Both zoning types are intended to provide goods and services to nearby communities, according to city code. Both allow a mix of commercial and residential uses.

Landowner Paula Marinoni said the rezoning would enable the land to be sold. She said the proposal meets most of the city's long-term goals, including those for appropriate development, transportation and green space.

"If we can't get the zoning, it's just going to keep continuing to be used to raise cows," Marinoni said. "That doesn't do any good for the city, and it's not doing any good for anybody else but us and the cows."

Marinoni added the commission has approved similar rezonings for large swaths of land in the past, such as the 185-acre Drake farms rezoning the City Council and Planning Commission approved in 2016. That land lies along Drake Street, southeast of the North Fulbright Expressway, and also was rezoned to an urban thoroughfare district.

One resident spoke during the meeting, which was held online via Zoom. Lisa Orton, who has spearheaded an effort to save Markham Hill from development, said a more detailed proposal should be sought that neighbors to the east and the landowner could agree on. A detailed proposal also could ensure protection of trees at the southern end of the property line, she said. The Marinoni property lies north of Markham Hill.

"I don't think tall buildings are appropriate in land adjacent to nature preserves, urban forests and residential neighborhoods," Orton said.

The commission discussed the item for about two hours. Commissioners who supported the proposal said they agreed with Marinoni's vision to activate the land to better serve the city. Those who voted against said they wanted to see a more detailed plan with a wider variety of zones.

Matthew Johnson, Matt Hoffman, Leslie Belden, Kris Paxton and Tom Brown voted in favor of the request. Hoffman said detailed proposals are helpful for land on the city's periphery, but the requested zoning districts were appropriate for an area next to a major road and highway interchange.

"This is exactly the kind of place where we want to put a lot of houses and a lot of things for people to do," he said.

Commissioners Porter Winston, Rob Sharp, Jimm Garlock and Quintin Canada voted to deny the request. Sharp said he had concerns about what ultimately would be built at the site and that the proposal was too simplistic. He suggested potentially rezoning the area piece by piece.

"This is a complicated piece of property," Sharp said. "I think it is worthy of a planning effort that is more than just coloring in the lines on the map and assigning it two zoning categories."

The City Council will make the final decision on the rezoning.