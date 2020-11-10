Fayetteville man arrested, released from jail, arrested again

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police on Monday arrested a suspect in a shooting less than a day after he got out of jail.

Christopher Johnson, 18, of 777 Erika Ave., was arrested at 11 a.m. in connection with a shooting reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the gas station at 1240 N. Garland Ave.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Video surveillance showed a man walk out of the store and fire a handgun several times at a car that was pulling out, according to a preliminary arrest report. Investigators recognized the man as Johnson.

The officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot, including some that were .380-caliber.

Johnson was sitting in a car Monday morning at 1101 S. Curtis Ave. He gave officers a false name and birth date and had a .380-caliber pistol. The vehicle Johnson was sitting in had several bullet holes in it, according to the report.

Johnson told investigators he was involved in the shooting, according to the report. He said he knew who he was shooting at and they have an ongoing feud. The shell casings found in the parking lot matched the rounds in Johnson's gun.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers went to area near Betty Jo Drive and Persimmon Street on a report of shots fired. They found Johnson in a 2008 silver Nissan. During a search of the vehicle, two stolen credit cards were found, along with several items purchased with the stolen cards.

Earlier Saturday, police had a report of a vehicle being broken into and credit and debit cards were taken. Those cards were used at several businesses in town, according to a police report, and Johnson and two others were identified from video surveillance as was a silver 2008 Nissan they were driving.

Johnson was arrested in connection with the vehicle break-in, theft of property, theft by receiving and fraudulent use of debit or credit cards. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 11:40 p.m. Saturday and released Sunday morning at 12:29 a.m. with no bond set.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said Johnson was taken back to the jail Monday.